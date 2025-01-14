Packers Get Bad News After Playoff Loss To The Eagles

Green Bay’s early exit from the playoffs last Sunday, falling in a dismal performance to the Philadelphia Eagles, will not be the only bit of bad news for Packers in the coming weeks.

Whilst the play of Jordan Love has broadly been impressive relative to expectations over the past two years, critics have run amok after his 3 interception showing in the Wild Card Round.

And although Love’s play has been very up-and-down this season, it is important to remember that the former 26th overall pick has certainly taken his fair share of beatings this year, suffering both a sprained MCL in Week 1, followed by an injured elbow in the regular season finale against the Chicago Bears.

Much of Love’s progression from potential draft bust to one of the highest paid players in football – having signed a 4 year, $220 million deal last offseason – has come from head coach and offensive whizz, Matt LeFleur.

LeFleur’s innovative play-calling and deep knowledge of the game has no doubt helped turn Love into one of the top QB talents in the league, even if the season fizzled out in a highly disappointing manner.

Yet, one person who is often forgotten in the quarterback development process is the QB coach, who in the Packers’ case is none other than longtime stalwart and close Aaron Rodgers confidant, Tom Clements.

Now, it seems that the Packers have received some unfortunate news with regards to Clements status on the coaching staff, per Green Bay insider, Rob Demovsky.

First bit of news from Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s season-ending press conference: Long-time QB coach Tom Clements is retiring. He’s the only guy who’s worked with Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 14, 2025

Tom Clements, Packers’ QB Coach, Is Retiring From Coaching

Aged 71, this decision hardly comes as a surprise for a man who got his first coaching gig in 1992 with Notre Dame – 32 years ago. And that was after a playing career, as a quarterback, that spanned 12 years in the Canadian Football League.

Tom Clements was re-hired by the Packers in 2022, having spent 6 years away from the team after his 2016 departure, and played a large role in Love’s development in his first season as a starter, in which the QB threw for over 4,100 yards and 32 touchdowns.

A big part of the team’s offensive operations, this will no doubt be a big loss for the offensive coaching staff.

However, it could well give an opportunity to an otherwise maligned figure…

Former QB Coach Could Be Line To Re-Take His Old Job

Luke Getsy, another former Green Bay QB coach, prior to being lured away to become the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, and subsequently the Las Vegas Raiders, has recently re-signed with the team as a “defensive consultant”; a similar but inverted role that former Jets head coach took up with the Packers when he became an “offensive consultant” to the team after being sacked by Jets owner, Woody Johnson.

Getsy presided over the team’s quarterbacking operations over some of the team’s best offensive play, during which Aaron Rodgers won consecutive MVPs and the team obtained back-to-back #1 seeds in the NFC.

Perhaps his return to the team and opportune timing of this opening could see Getsy back in his old role; aiming to get Love to become the franchise quarterback the Packers believe he can be.