Packers Sign Veteran Quarterback During Jordan Love’s Holdout: Report

As the Green Bay Packers wait for Jordan Love to return to practice, the team has brought in veteran QB Jacob Eason to serve as a training camp arm.

General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters that Love won’t be practicing until an extension gets done. A day later, Eason was spotted at practice taking reps. USA Today’s Ryan Wood posted to X that Eason had arrived to training camp.

Pack-a-Day’s Andy Herman reported that the Packers released rookie long snapper Peter Bowden in a corresponding move.

It’s a logical move for the Packers, who simply needed another training camp arm. Don’t expect Eason to contend for a 53-man roster spot, or for him to stay on the training camp roster once Love returns to practice.

Jacob Eason’s Football Career

There was a time where Eason was expected to be a future NFL star. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case.

Eason a 5-star high school recruit and All-American back in 2016. His offers included dozens of top FBS programs, but he decided to leave the pacific northwest to play for the Georgia Bulldogs.

That didn’t last long, however. Eason transferred back home after two seasons to finish his college career with the Washington Huskies. Although he was inconsistent as a starter, his 6-foot-6 frame and rocket arm made him an intriguing QB prospect heading into the 2020 draft.

The Indianapolis Colts took a flier on Eason. They selected him in the fourth round of 2020, but he wasn’t with the team for long. The Colts waived him early into 2021, and he’s bounced around multiple since since then.

It’s a small sample size, but the numbers haven’t been kind to Eason. He’s attempted 10 passes at the NFL level, completing half of them for 84 yards and two interceptions.

Eason is unlikely to earn on-field playing time again at the NFL level. However, he keeps finding his way onto training camp rosters and practice squads given his physical tools.

Latest on Jordan Love

All eyes are on Love as the Packers work to get a deal done. Fortunately, it seems like things are heading in the right direction.

Gutekunst told reporters that he felt like the two sides were close at the start of training camp.

“We’re working really hard to get [an extension] done,” Gutekunst told reporters. “I think it’s really important for us. At the same time, the thing that I have confidence in is that we both want the same thing. We want Jordan here for a long time, give that stability for him and it gives us some stability for our group as well.”

Dianna Russini with The Athletic backed up those statements through her own sources.

“Both the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love’s reps have had plenty of conversations,” Russini posted to X. “These talks are positive discussions about his new contract and everyone involved shares in the belief they are close but nothing has been finalized.”

It may be a matter of days or weeks before a deal between the Packers and Love gets done. Until then, the Packers will have to ask Eason and the team’s backups in Sean Clifford and rookie Michael Pratt to carry the load at quarterback.