Packers Give Concerning Update on Jordan Love Extension Talks

As the Green Bay Packers get ready for training camp, they’ll start the preseason by practicing without starting quarterback Jordan Love.

General manager Brian Gutekunst spoke with reporters on Monday, July 22. Despite remaining optimistic about an extension getting done, he told reporters that Love won’t be practicing until he gets a new deal.

Gutekunst also reiterated that he thinks a deal will be done soon.

“I think so,” Gutekunst told reporters. “Again, we’re working hard to get that done. That’s something that’s very important to us. … We both want the same thing. We want Jordan here for a long time.”

It’s not the update the Packers were hoping for. However, Love has reported to practice and will participate in everything besides on-field practice.

A deal for Love could be coming in the very near future. But until pen meets paper, Love will avoiding any injury risks and letting the backup quarterbacks earn starting reps.

Jordan Love’s Breakout Year and Valuation

The Packers stayed patient with Love after they drafted him. Now, they have to figure out just how much they’re willing to pay their franchise quarterback.

Love was a first-round pick out of Utah State back in 2020. He had to wait his turn to become the starter, sitting behind Aaron Rodgers for multiple seasons before finally becoming the starter in 2023.

Things didn’t get off to the best start for Love last season. However, the offense figured it out by the tail end of the year, helping the Packers make a postseason run. Love finished the regular season with 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Meanwhile, he threw for another 466 yards and five touchdowns over two playoff games.

That breakout season has come at a great time for Love, who is now on the final year of his current contract. His new extension could go for as much as $300 million over five years, but the Packers may not be totally comfortable with shelling out that kind of money on a one-year starter.

That’s likely where the discussions have gone back and forth between Love’s agent and the Packers. Still, if Love plays like he did in the second half of last season again in 2024, he’ll deserve top-of-market money for a quarterback.

Green Bay’s Quarterback Competition

While the Packers are working on paying Love, there’s a backup quarterback battle brewing heading into training camp.

Sean Clifford is the incumbent backup. He held down the QB2 spot as a fifth-round rookie out of Penn State in 2023. He has decent athleticism and plenty of college experience, but limited arm talent and questions about his overall ability as an NFL quarterback.

The Packers took another quarterback in this year’s draft, taking Tulane’s Michael Pratt in the seventh round. The reigning AAC Offensive Player of the Year was a four-year starter for the Green Wave. While his arm strength isn’t great, he had a good feel for throwing with timing and layering the ball into tight windows.

Both quarterbacks will be getting plenty of reps while the Packers are without Love until an extension gets done.