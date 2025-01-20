Three Potential Green Bay Packers Cap Casualties in 2025

The Green Bay Packers enter the 2025 NFL offseason with a favorable financial outlook, boasting a projected $36.4 million in cap space, according to Spotrac. Unlike teams in tighter cap situations, the Packers have limited necessity for drastic roster cuts. However, the Bleacher Report Scouting Department believes three players stand out as potential cap casualties, reflecting areas where the team could save money while maintaining flexibility.

1. CB Jaire Alexander – $25.4 Million Cap Hit

Cornerback Jaire Alexander represents the Packers’ most significant financial decision this offseason. As one of the league’s highest-paid cornerbacks, Alexander’s cap hit of $25.4 million looms large. However, his recent injury history, limiting him to just 14 games over the past two seasons, complicates his value relative to his contract. Add in Alexander’s post-season brush-up with the media, and finding him a new home may be necessary.

The Packers have several options with Alexander. While an outright release would free $7.3 million in cap space before June 1 or $17.5 million if cut after June 1, neither seems like the ideal solution. Given his talent and reputation, Jaire Alexander could draw interest in the trade market, allowing the Packers to recoup his value while addressing his contract. Alternatively, a restructured deal or a pay cut might be pursued to maintain his presence on the roster at a reasonable cost.

2. QB Malik Willis – $1.4 Million Cap Hit

Quarterback Malik Willis is another player whose contract the Green Bay Packers might evaluate. Although Willis performed admirably when called upon during the 2024 season, his long-term role within the organization is uncertain. With no clear path to becoming a full-time starter, Willis’ $1.4 million cap hit stands out as one of the few contracts the Packers could fully clear without incurring dead money.

While the savings from releasing Willis would be modest compared to Alexander’s contract, every bit helps as the Packers look to fine-tune their roster.

3. LS Matthew Orzech – $1.2 Million Cap Hit

Long snapper Matt Orzech rounds out the list of potential cap casualties. While cutting Orzech would clear his entire $1.2 million cap hit, the move offers a limited financial incentive. The cost of signing a replacement would likely match Orzech’s salary, rendering the cap relief negligible.

This situation highlights the Packers’ overall financial prudence. With a roster heavily populated by players on rookie contracts or early extensions, the team has few opportunities to create significant cap savings without impacting key contributors.

Green Bay Packers’ Strategic Outlook

The Green Bay Packers’ relatively healthy cap situation affords them flexibility as they approach the offseason. Unlike teams needing to make drastic cuts to comply with the salary cap, Green Bay can focus on optimizing its roster without sacrificing key talent.

The decision surrounding Jaire Alexander will likely serve as the centerpiece of their offseason strategy. Exploring trade options or restructuring his contract could provide significant relief while maintaining the defensive backfield’s strengths. Meanwhile, smaller moves, such as releasing Malik Willis or Matt Orzech, might offer marginal cap benefits without substantial impacts on the team’s depth.

In a league where financial management often dictates success, the Packers’ discipline in maintaining cap flexibility positions them well in 2025. With thoughtful roster adjustments, they can build on their momentum while leaving room for future moves.