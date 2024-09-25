Andy Reid Sends Strong Message on Travis Kelce’s Outside ‘Distractions’

The Kansas City Chiefs head into Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season undefeated. Despite the Chiefs’ success, there’s growing concern over the team’s offense.

The lag between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and who’s usually his most reliable target, Travis Kelce is obvious. Thus far this season, Kelce’s registered eight catches for 69 yards and zero touchdowns.

Against the Atlanta Falcons, Mahomes missed an open Kelce on multiple occasions and the tight end appeared dejected on the bench. After the game, some analysts blamed Kelce’s offseason adventures with girlfriend Taylor Swift for his lackluster performance.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shut down that narrative during a press conference on Wednesday, September 25. He sent a strong message to detractors claiming his No. 1 tight end was too busy with non-football activities to get in shape or be focused on the team.

“I know people are saying that he’s old or that he has distractions, but defenses don’t think that,” Reid told reporters. “Trav is fine. He just keeps being Trav. He works his tail off. He hasn’t lost a step. He’s not distracted. (Some of these defenses) are making sure he’s taken care of.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Spoke Out on His Slow Start & Lack of Targets



Kelce, who turns 35 next month, did not speak to reporters after the Chiefs defeated the Falcons 22-17 in Week 3. However, he spoke about his lack of targets on the September 25 episode of “New Heights.”

“Pat said it. Coach Reed said it. You know, we’re finding ways to win games,” Kelce said. “We’re not playing our best football. Everybody can clean it up. I think everyone saw my drop in the Q4, that crucial third down, just trying to do too much before putting the ball away.”

However, the All-Pro wants to be more involved. “I think, with how defenses are playing us right now, I’m not really getting a lot of opportunities to make plays down the field. But not using that as an excuse moving forward, still trying to, you know, make sure that I can help the team out in that regard, knowing that I’ve been that weapon for us in the past.”

Kelce, who set the NFL record for the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons (7) for a tight end, isn’t worried about the stat sheet. “I’ve had a lot of catches in this league, man. I’m not worried about, you know, the catches and the yards and all of that. I have the most fun when I get the ball thrown my way. I mean, who doesn’t?

“As long as we’re winning football games, we’re good to go, baby,” he concluded

Former ESPN Analyst Slammed Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s Busy Schedule With Taylor Swift

During an appearance on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast,” former ESPN analyst Todd McShay claimed there’s been a huge shift between Kelce two years ago and now.

“It’s like are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape, that he’s been partying all offseason? He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world, that he’s drinking, going to the U.S. Open,” McShady started.

“Everyone’s like, ‘We got to get him the ball, why isn’t he part of the offense?’ The defense is double-covering.’ Here’s the thing, bottom line with Kelce. The coverage and the respect he gets is the same, the athlete is not.

“Now, is he going to work himself into shape during the season? Yeah, I’m sure he will. He’s an unbelievable competitor, he’s one of the best to ever do it and he still finds a way to make a play or two here and there and shows up in some clutch moments, but he’s not the same guy right now.”