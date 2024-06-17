Taylor Swift’s 1-Word Comment Caught Chiefs Owner’s Attention

The Kansas City Chiefs received their 2024 Super Bowl ring during a black-tie gala on June 13. While Taylor Swift couldn’t be there in person to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, she watched virtually from Liverpool.

Swift’s sold-out international “Eras” tour kept her from joining the team’s celebration, but her comments on Chariah Gordon‘s livestream caught Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s attention.

Speaking at an Athletes in Action event on June 15, Clark gushed over the one word Swift used to applaud the Chiefs’ success and re-signing of Mecole Hardman, Gordon’s longtime partner.

“She is in Liverpool this week and we had a ring ceremony a couple of nights ago, which she stayed up for, it was about 4 a.m. in Liverpool, and she sent a social media communication that used the word, ‘We.’ So, she is definitely part of the Chiefs Kingdom,” Clark said.

📲| All of Taylor's comments on Chariah's instagram live tonight for the Chiefs' ring ceremony 🥰🫶 pic.twitter.com/QufJ03TBeX — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) June 14, 2024

Swift’s comments on Gordon’s livestream quickly went viral, as fans loved seeing the singer’s unbridled excitement. “CONGRATULATIONS,” she wrote on Gordon’s video before adding, “AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE.”

Earlier this month, the Chiefs re-signed the veteran to a one-year, $1.25 million contract, a move that came as a surprise.

After Kansas City traded to get Hardman back in October, he missed five games due to a thumb injury. He recorded just 14 passes for 118 yards in six regular season games. While he wasn’t a huge factor throughout the playoffs, Hardman caught the walk-off touchdown during the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers.

During the on-field celebration at Allegiant Stadium, Taylor Swift found Hardman and gave him a huge hug. KMBC 9’s mics picked up part of her conversation in which the “Blank Space” singer told Hardman, “So happy for you guys!”

Chiefs News: Clark Hunt Commented on Taylor Swift’s Financial Impact on the Franchise

During the Athletes in Action event, Hunt was asked about the financial impact of Swift’s highly publicized presence at games. After going public with her romance with Kelce, the 14-time Grammy winner attended her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead on September 23.

“I happened to be at the NFL headquarters the week after she showed up for our first game,” Clark said. “I had never seen the marketing people in the league office that excited. They were giddy, they were jumping around. So I think that tells you.”

Swift, who flew halfway across the world to support Kelce at the Super Bowl, attended 13 games last season. Clark admitted that “it’s a little bit hard to quantify” just how much of an impact Swift made.

Clark Hunt Is ‘So Happy’ For Chiefs TE Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Hunt, who previously defended Swift’s presence at games, told the crowd that he’s thrilled Kelce found love with the pop star.

“What an amazing storyline that was this past year,” he said. “First of all, we’re so happy for Travis and Taylor, what a great couple. My family’s been big fans of hers for a very long time, so it’s now nice to have her as big fans of the Chiefs.”