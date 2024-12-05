Chiefs Anticipated to Lose Key Player to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs are being anticipated to part ways with a current player, and that guy could end up with the Buffalo Bills.

The Kansas City Chiefs have beaten almost every team they’ve played this season, with the exception of the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs fans would likely wish they could forget that game, which saw the Chiefs fall to the Bills, 30-21, on November 17.

Now, one NFL analyst and expert thinks a player on the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense may get lapped up by the Bills during the offseason.

Buffalo Bills Need a ‘Pass-Rush Specialist’

In a December 2 story on looking at every team’s roster going into Week 14, Matt Holder of Bleacher Report says that he believes edge-rusher Josh Uche of the Kansas City Chiefs may be picked up by the Buffalo Bills in 2025 free agency.

In the piece, Holder notes that he believes a good edge-rusher is the No. 1 need for the Bills, although he also says that the team is “as big a threat to win the AFC as anyone at this point.”

As for where Uche fits in, Holder notes that Buffalo has “successfully transitioned from a lot of experienced players this season.” The Bills, he says, have delt with those losses and still been able to win games.

From there, Holder predicts the Bills will cut linebacker Von Miller during the offseason.

“They can cut the veteran before June 1 and save $8.5 million against the cap or wait until June 2 to get to $17.5 million in savings,” he stated. “Either way, the Bills could be on the lookout for a pass-rush specialist who could take over Miller’s role. Gregory Rousseau is the main event of the Bills edge-rusher group, but Uche would be a good complementary piece.”

Josh Uche is a Recent Trade From the Patriots

Uche has been a topic as of late in the NFL, as the New England Patriots traded him to the Chiefs in October.

“Kansas City is unlikely to ask Uche to do anything other than what he does best, get after the quarterback,” Mike Dussault of Patriots.com noted in an October 28 feature on the move. “However, it will be interesting to see how respected defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo deploys his newest pass-rushing piece.”

As for Uche’s history with the Patriots, Bill Belichick drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Uche played in 58 games total and recorded 76 combined tackles and 20.5 sacks when he was with the Patriots.

Belichick gave his thoughts on the trade during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” in October.

“They (Chiefs) didn’t give up anything in my mind,” Belichick said during the chat. “Look, Josh Uche’s a really good rusher. He hasn’t had a chance to rush much this year for the Patriots because they’ve been behind a lot. The situation hasn’t been good.”

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports gave the trade a B grade for the Chiefs, noting that Uche is “a rental, playing out a one-year, $3 million contract, but a sixth-round pick is a low price to pay for the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.” He also gave the Patriots a C+ grade, noting, “New England is obviously in the midst of teardown, which is the right move for the franchise at this stage.”