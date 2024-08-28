Chiefs Have ‘Deal in Place’ to Sign Ex-Patriots Starting QB: Report

Free agent quarterback Bailey Zappe “has a deal in place” to sign with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs‘ practice squad, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on August 28.

Zappe, 25, was a fourth-round pick — 137th overall — by the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 215 pounds, Zappe was drafted to be the backup of former Patriots starting QB Mac Jones, who the team selected 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, Jones’s poor play led to Zappe becoming the starter for the final six games of the 2023 season. Zappe finished that season with a 2-4 record as the starter.

During his two seasons in the NFL, Zappe has played in a total of 14 games — and started in eight of them — and thrown for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and completed 63.2% of his pass attempts, according to Pro Football Reference.

This offseason, New England signed veteran QB Jacoby Brissett and drafted Drake Maye with the third overall pick and Joe Milton in the sixth round during April’s Draft.

With plenty of reps and some starting experience under his belt, having Zappe as the practice squad QB in Kansas City is a great value. He is a competent signal-caller that is very capable of managing a game in an emergency.

Now, Zappe gets to develop his game with the champions and can learn from Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz.

X Users Reacted to Zappe Joining Chiefs

Users on X — formerly Twitter — reacted to Zappe joining forces with the Chiefs.

“I’m happy for him. He got so much hate that wasn’t needed,” one person wrote. “If anyone thought he was supposed to be a great player you’re a fool. He was always a QB 2/3. Best of luck to him.”

“Andy Reid is a certified play stealer (I say this with the utmost affection),” another person wrote. “He is definitely going to pick Zappe’s brain on some of the stuff they ran at Western Kentucky and how they can take elements of it and put it in the offense.”

“This cat holds the NCAA single season passing record. Lets see what Andy Reid can do with him,” another person wrote.