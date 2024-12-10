Ex-Chiefs WR Makes Plea to Join 3-Peat Quest: ‘Tell Veach to Text Me’

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain.

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, former Chiefs wideout Daurice Fountain took to social media to express his desire to rejoin the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

“Somebody tell [Brett] Veach to text me,” Fountain wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on December 8.

Chiefs WR Room too Full to Add Daurice Fountain

Fountain, 28, entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. As a player that was primarily a practice squad member during this three seasons in Indy, Fountain played in a total of six games for the Colts and was mainly a special teamer in those games.

After three seasons in Indy, Fountain joined the Chiefs in 2021 and was primarily a practice squad member for them as well. In the two games he was active for during the 2021 season, he played a total of 36 snaps on special teams and two on offense, per Pro Football Reference.

The Chiefs released Fountain from their practice squad in October 2022. He was then part of the Chicago Bears practice squad during the second half of the 2022 season and the 2023 season. He also participated in the Detroit Lions‘ offseason program earlier this year before he was cut at the end of the preseason.

Kansas City’s receivers on the active roster include DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson, and Nikko Remigio. The receivers’ on the team’s practice squad include Justyn Ross, Tyquan Thornton, and Montrell Washington.

Though the team had to place receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve in Week 15, the team has a total of eight receivers to choose from between the active roster and practice squad. Because of that, it’s unlikely Kansas City will forge a reunion with Fountain midseason.

Andy Reid Gives Evaluation of Week 15 Play

Speaking to the media on Monday, December 9, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid began his press conference by giving his evaluation of the 19-17 win over the Chargers after re-watching it.

“There was some good personal play that went on with individual guys along with some good team efforts,” Reid said. “I thought defensively we really did a great job [in] the first half and then we were able to finish that up [in] the second half [but] we have a couple of things we have to clean up there. It was just some of the throw game, but we’ll get that cleaned up. Then offensively, I thought we did some good things. We’ve got a few things there that we’ve got to take care of, but I have a lot of respect for that defense and that quarterback (Chargers QB Justin Herbert) that they have is also heck of a player. I think (Chargers Head Coach) Jim [Harbaugh] is doing a nice job with that whole group.”

With the AFC West title now in their back pockets, the Chiefs will look to solidify their standing as the No. 1 seed in the AFC when they travel to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. That game will take place on Sunday, December 15 at noon Central Time and will be available to watch on CBS.