Chiefs Announce Long-Awaited WR Move: ‘This Is Overdue!’

The Kansas City Chiefs signed a fan favorite wide receiver to the active roster ahead of Week 14 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced four roster moves ahead of the Week 14 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs Digest reporter Matt Derrick also relayed them on X, informing: “The Chiefs have signed WR Nikko Remigio to the active roster and placed WR Mecole Hardman on injured reserve. [The] team also elevated LB Swayze Bozeman and TE Baylor Cupp from the practice squad for tomorrow night’s game vs. Chargers.”

The headliners here are obviously Hardman to IR — after he just popped up on the injury report on Friday, December 6 — and Remigio’s promotion. KC supporters have long-awaited the fan favorite wide receiver signing to the active roster.

One comment read: “This is overdue! Lets go Nikko!!!”

While another user wrote that this move “should have been done 10 weeks ago.”

Finally, a fan replied: “Nikko is going to go all out to make this roster and keep his position that guy has been waiting for his chance for a long time.”

Clearly, Chiefs Kingdom is excited to see Remigio finally get his opportunity. Unfortunately, it comes at the expense of Hardman, who has been placed on the injured reserve for the third straight season.

Unless he returns in Week 18, the sixth-year pro will close out his 2024 campaign with 152 scrimmage yards and 1 touchdown, as well as 20 punt returns for 203 yards and 5 kick returns for 132 yards.

Nikko Remigio Has Often Flashed at Chiefs’ OTAs & Training Camp

Remigio has been a spring and summer standout the past two years, but he’s yet to appear in a regular season game.

As a rookie, Remigio suffered a season-ending injury before Week 1. This allowed KC to stash him on the long-term injured reserve.

In year two, he was cut and sent to the practice squad despite outperforming a drafted prospect like Skyy Moore.

According to Football Database, Remigio accumulated 7 catches and 52 receiving yards during the preseason. He also provided some juice in the return game, with a kick return average of 33.25 yards and a punt return average of 21 yards.

Remigio did stumble late in the process this summer, with a fumble and a couple of mental mistakes, but one could argue that the biggest negative mark of his career has been his undrafted status.

The Chiefs bet that Remigio was less likely to get claimed off waivers than someone like Moore, and since he’s still with the organization, they appear to have bet correctly. Still, it’s nice to see the second-year playmaker finally get his shot with the 53-man roster.

Chiefs Will Call Upon Injury Reinforcements Swayze Bozeman & Baylor Cupp

Kansas City has been especially banged up at tight end — down to just Travis Kelce and Noah Gray on the active roster. Last week, the veteran Anthony Firkser got the call as the TE3. This week, it’ll be Cupp making his debut.

Kelce and Gray have turned into a two-man wrecking crew this season, so don’t expect that to change too much with Cupp entering the equation. The undrafted rookie should play a role similar to Jared Wiley earlier this year, or Blake Bell in previous seasons.

Cupp impressed this summer before suffering a practice squad injury in September. He just returned from IR on November 26.

Bozeman will probably be more of a special teams reinforcement with various players battling through bumps and bruises. As it gets later and later in the year, the Chiefs have begun using their practice squad elevations more and more.

The 26-year-old linebacker will also be making his regular season NFL debut — like Cupp and Remigio — assuming he’s activated for Sunday Night Football.