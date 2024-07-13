Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Claps Back at Serena Williams’ ESPYs Joke

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker attended the 32nd annual ESPY Awards on July 11.

The Chiefs were nominated for the “Best Team” award, however, they lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team. During the awards ceremony, hosted live by Serena Williams, Butker was called out by the retired tennis star, her sister, Venus Williams, and “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson.

The cameras didn’t pan to catch Butker’s reaction to the joke, but the 28-year-old issued a statement the following day. “I thought Mrs. Williams was a great host and applaud her for using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics,” Butker told NBC News.

“Sports are supposed to be the great unifier and at an event dedicated to celebrating a diverse group of men and women who have accomplished great feats, she used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes.”

During the ESPYs, the Williams sisters and Brunson discussed the ever-growing popularity of the WNBA before mentioning Butker. “So, go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports,” Venus said.

“Except you, Harrison Butker. We don’t need you,” Serena added.

“At all. Like, ever,” Brunson concluded.

The joke stems from the kicker’s viral commencement address at Benedictine College in May, during which he urged women to embrace their true vocation as a “homemaker.”

Harrison Butker’s Teammates Offered Support While Distancing Themselves From His Message

Following the intense blowback, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered Butker support while also saying there were “certain things” he disagreed with in his speech. Tight end Travis Kelce also addressed the situation on his “New Heights” podcast.

Kelce called Butker “every bit of a great person and a great teammate,” and spoke highly of his character. “I can’t say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids and I don’t think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life. That’s just not who I am,” he said.

Butker received full support from the Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt’s wife and daughter, Tavia and Gracie Hunt.

Chiefs News: Harrison Butker May Have a Limited Role in 2024



Speaking to reporters on May 30, special teams coordinator Dave Toub revealed the Chiefs are seriously considering having Justin Reid handle kickoffs. The Chiefs’ $31 million safety has experience kicking and is excited for the opportunity.

“Oh boy, this season is about to be so fun 😈,” Reid posted following Toub’s press conference. Under the NFL’s new kickoff rules, having a kicker who can tackle can be a huge advantage in certain situations.

Any ball kicked into the “landing zone” from the goal line to the 20-yard line must be returned. Balls that bounce from the landing zone into the end zone must either be returned or downed for a touchback. Eliminating fair catches in these situations creates a lot more action.

“I like to have somebody that can go back and is able to make a tackle,” Toub said. “Butker is able to make a tackle but I really don’t want him making tackles all year long. If you watch the XFL, we watched every play.

“I bet kickers were involved in probably at least 25 to 40% of the tackles. Either trying to make a guy bounce back or making the tackle itself or just missing the tackle. We don’t want Butker in that situation.”

On June 12, Butker split kickoff duties with Reid during mandatory minicamp.