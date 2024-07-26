Insider Predicts Chiefs Will Give Up on 3rd-Year WR: ‘Difficult Decision’

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver competition is heating up, but third-year wideout Skyy Moore still isn’t doing enough to separate himself from the pack. That’s why Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney believes Moore won’t make the team’s regular season roster.

Sweeney dished out his first roster projection of the season and has seven receivers making Kansas City’s 53-player roster: Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, and Nikko Remigio.

Moore and third-year receiver Justyn Ross were the two notable names that Sweeney didn’t have making the regular season roster among the pass catchers.

“In this scenario, Veach simultaneously makes the difficult decision to part with former second-rounder Skyy Moore and fan favorite Justyn Ross,” Sweeney wrote on July 25. “But sometimes, it’s simply a numbers game. If Moore ends up on the outside looking in, I wonder if he could be moved for a late-round pick swap.”

Skyy Moore Has Been a Disappointment Thus Far

Moore, 23, was the first receiver drafted by the Chiefs following the trade that sent Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. But Moore has done very little to fill the massive void left by Hill.

As many rookies do in Kansas City, Moore had a quiet first NFL season; he recorded 22 receptions on 33 targets for 250 yards in 16 regular season games played, according to Pro Football Reference. During the postseason, he had 5 receptions on 9 targets for 17 yards and had 1 touchdown, which was in the fourth quarter of the 2023 Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The hope was that Moore would take a big step forward in his second NFL season and provide a spark for the Chiefs’ offense. But that didn’t happen. Instead, his production during the 2023 season was worse compared to his rookie season (38 targets, 21 receptions, 244 yards, 1 touchdown in 14 regular season games) and he didn’t register a catch during the team’s Super Bowl run earlier this year.

As a former second-round pick, Moore is now entering a crucial point of his NFL career. If he improves this summer, he could stay in Kansas City and help the team compete for a third-straight championship. But if he continues to look the same, then there’s a lot of uncertainty regarding Moore’s future in the NFL.

Nikko Remigio Working Way Onto Chiefs’ Roster

Remigio, 24, joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He competed for a roster spot during the summer of 2023 and looked poised to stay with the team until a shoulder injury knocked him out of the final two preseason games. He was then waived with an injury designation on August 30.

Now healthy, Remigio is continuing to show he has what it takes to make Kansas City’s regular season roster. ESPN’s Adam Teicher named Remigio as the player that surprised him the most at organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp.

So what will it take for Remigio to make the team in 2024? Keep doing what he’s doing, according to Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

“Keep doing what he’s doing,” Nagy said during his May 30 press conference when asked what Remigio needs to do to break out this upcoming season. “I was so proud of him last year – it was unfortunate for him to get hurt like he did. Nikko is a prime example of an undrafted free agent that comes in, is an absolute true professional every day in the meeting room, and every day at practice. It’s the same speed. It’s the same mentality. You root for guys like that. You’re bringing his name up, obviously he’s showing up and you see that. Again, guys like him they find a role as well and they’ve got to make an impact on special teams. I’m rooting for him. I think he’s a great kid and could be a fun story.”