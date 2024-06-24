Insider: Chiefs 2nd-Year WR ‘Surprised Us Most’ at Minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp was the last opportunity for players on the roster bubble to prove they are worth keeping around before training camp begins, and a player who surprised the most during the three-day event was second-year wideout, Nikko Remigio.

According to ESPN’s Adam Teicher, who participated in NFL Nation’s writeup on “players who surprised us most at minicamp,” Remigio impressed while he replaced rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy (hamstring) in the lineup during minicamp.

“Remigio — in part because of Xavier Worthy’s injured hamstring — received a good run with the first unit during OTAs and minicamp, and he made the most of his opportunities,” Teicher wrote on June 24.

Nikko Remigio Needs to Continue Showing Out During Training Camp

Turning heads during the offseason program is one thing. But gaining a roster spot in Kansas City will require Remigio to also stand out during training camp and the preseason in July/August. But doing that won’t be easy considering the talent around him.

It’s safe to say that, given their talent levels, Rashee Rice, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and Worthy have already locked up their roster spots for the 2024 season. That leaves potentially four roster spots open for Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Justyn Ross, Remigio, Cornell Powell, Montrell Washington, Phillip Brooks, and Jaaron Hayek to battle over. And based on their experience in the system, Hardman, Toney, Moore, and Watson are the front-runners to claim those four roster spots. Because of that, Remigio has a very steep uphill battle to make the Chiefs’ 53-player roster come September.

But that’s not to say that Remigio can’t do it. It’s very possible that Remigio could outplay several of Kansas City’s experienced receivers — like Moore, Toney, and/or Watson — and leapfrog them on the depth chart.

As Teicher already mentioned, Remigio also adds value in the kick return game, which potentially makes him more valuable depending on whether running back Louis Rees-Zammit makes the regular season roster and is used as a kicker returner.

Though Remigio will enter training camp with the odds stacked against him, he has shown this offseason that he is very capable of carving out a role for himself in Kansas City.

Matt Nagy Rooting for Nikko Remigio to Stick in KC

After standing out during 2023 training camp as well as the team’s preseason opener, Remigio was waived with an injury designation on August 30 after missing the final two preseason games due to a shoulder injury.

Now back in the fold and showing the same attitude and work ethic he did as an undrafted free agent in 2023, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is rooting for Remigio to make the regular season roster.

“Keep doing what he’s doing,” Nagy said during his May 30 press conference when asked what Remigio needs to do to break out this upcoming season. “I was so proud of him last year – it was unfortunate for him to get hurt like he did. Nikko is a prime example of an undrafted free agent that comes in, is an absolute true professional every day in the meeting room, and every day at practice. It’s the same speed. It’s the same mentality. You root for guys like that. You’re bringing his name up, obviously he’s showing up and you see that. Again, guys like him they find a role as well and they’ve got to make an impact on special teams. I’m rooting for him. I think he’s a great kid and could be a fun story.”