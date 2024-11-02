Chiefs Lose Another TE to ‘Significant’ Injury in Same Week

The Kansas City Chiefs focused heavily on beefing up the offense around quarterback Patrick Mahomes this offseason, and selected former TCU tight end Jared Wiley in the fourth round on the 2024 NFL draft.

While there was a lot of excitement for the 6-foot-6, 249-pound pass-catching weapon, he’s barely made a dent on offense. His lone target and seven-yard catch came in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, after tight end Jordy Fortson suffered a season-ending injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, all signs pointed toward Wiley getting more targets.

Unfortunately, Wiley popped up on the team’s injury report on Nov. 2, and the bad news kept coming. Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick posted on Saturday, “Wiley suffered a knee injury in practice Friday. We will get an update from Andy Reid around 1 p.m. but my understanding is that it’s a significant injury.

“Wiley is the second tight end Chiefs have lost this week after Jody Fortson torn his ACL vs Raiders.”

If Wiley can’t go, the Chiefs could call up tight end Peyton Hendershot from the practice squad for Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs offense can’t seem to evade the injury bug this season. After losing Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in the preseason opener, their No. 1 wide receiver, Rashee Rice, and top running back, Isiah Pacheco, also went down.

As for wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, he hasn’t participated in practice all week due to a hamstring injury.

Jared Wiley Led All FBS Tight Ends in Touchdowns Last Season

After the Chiefs drafted Wiley, there was a thought that he could put tight end Noah Gray in the hot seat. Over the past three years, Grey recorded 63 total receptions for 640 yards and four touchdowns.

Wiley joined the Chiefs after scoring the most touchdowns (8) of any FBS tight end last season, however, he never seemed to win the trust of the coaching staff. After training camp and preseason, the Chiefs offered Grey, their fifth-round pick from the 2021 NFL draft, a three-year, $18 million extension in September.

Grey is on track for the best statistical season of his career. Throughout the first seven games of the season, he’s registered 17 receptions for 208 yards.

As for veteran Travis Kelce, he’s starting to warm up after a slow start to the season. Last week, he recorded 10 catches for 90 yards and his first touchdown of the season. Thus far, the 35-year-old All Pro has registered 38 catches for 335 yards and one score.

The Chiefs Look to Remain Undefeated When They Face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9

Despite the laundry list of injuries this season, Mahomes and Co. keep finding ways to win. Kansas City (7-0) will look to remain undefeated when they face the Buccaneers (4-4) on Monday Night Football this week.

While Mahomes is in the midst of his worst statistical season, he’s thrown more interceptions (9) than touchdowns, (8), the Chiefs’ defense continues to make up for whatever lacks on offense.

Despite their depleted roster, Kansas City is considered 9-point favorite to defeat Baker Mayfield and the Bucs in Week 9. After nearly a month the road, this matchup bring the Chiefs back home to Arrowhead Stadium for the primetime showdown.