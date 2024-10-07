Chiefs Name Starting RB for Monday Night Football vs. Saints: Report

After giving undrafted rookie running back Carson Steele the starting nod the last two games, the Kansas City Chiefs are making a switch at the position. According to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, veteran Kareem Hunt will be the Chiefs’ starting RB against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 5.

Hunt signed with Kansas City’s practice squad on September 17 and saw his first game action during the team’s 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. In that game, Hunt was the primary back in the wake of Steele’s first quarter fumble and ran the ball 14 times for 69 yards. He also caught two passes on three targets for 16 yards.

With Steele having fumbled twice in a three game span, the Chiefs will now rely on Hunt, who didn’t look very explosive in Week 4 but is less prone to turn the ball over. However, Kansas City is likely to take a hot-hand approach at RB moving forward, so this isn’t the last we’ve seen from Steele. Veteran Samaje Perine will still be a regular part of the rotation as well.

In Week 5, Hunt and the Chiefs offense will face a Saints defense that has allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game (96.5), per ESPN.

Andy Reid: We Have a Lot of Trust in Kareem

While speaking to the media on September 30, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid evaluated Hunt’s Week 4 performance.