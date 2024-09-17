Chiefs Forging Reunion With Draft Pick Six Years After Cutting Him: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran free agent running back Kareem Hunt to their practice squad, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on September 17.

This was an anticipated move by the Chiefs, as Jason Anderson of Sports Radio 810 WHB reported on September 16 that reuniting with veteran Hunt was in the realm of possibility for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

“I woke up this morning thinking no chance of a reunion w/ Kareem Hunt. I’m now hearing that door isn’t closed. It’s a real possibility,” Anderson wrote on X — formerly Twitter — on September 16. “I’m not saying they sign Hunt, but don’t be shocked when you hear his name connected with RBs Chiefs are talking to/bringing in for a work out.”

Hunt, 29, was a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2017. During his rookie season, he was featured in Kansas City’s run game and had 323 total touches, 1,327 rushing yards, and 11 total touchdowns in 16 regular season games played.

Hunt was on pace to record 1,000 rushing yards during his second season in the NFL as well but was released by Kansas City in December 2018 after a video surfaced of Hunt physically assaulting a woman at a hotel in Cleveland, OH. The Chiefs released Hunt because he lied to the organization when they asked him about the incident.

Six years later, Kansas City appears to be letting bygones be bygones in pursuit of a third-straight championship.

The signing of Hunt comes in the wake of the news that starting running back Isiah Pacheco suffered a broken fibula during KC’s Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and will be out for six to eight weeks.

What Will Kareem Hunt’s Role Be in KC?

Hunt is being added to a Chiefs backfield that also includes undrafted rookie Carson Steele and veteran Samaje Perine, as well as Keaontay Ingram and Emani Bailey on the practice squad.

Though Perine is an overall more complete back, Steele was projected to be the primary early-down rusher for the Chiefs during Pacheco’s absence due to his build and physical play style. However, Steele and Hunt can share the early-down workload with Perine also mixing in while primarily being the passing down back once Hunt is up to speed and elevated from the practice squad. In the meantime, expect Steele and Perine to handle the backfield duties in Week 3.

Overall, expect a committee approach in Kansas City’s backfield while Pacheco is sidelined.

X Users Reacted to Kareem Hunt Signing

Users on X — formerly Twitter — reacted to Hunt signing with Kansas City’s practice squad.

“I understand the people that don’t like this, but I’m happy it’s happening,” one person wrote. “Hopefully he gets a ring out of it. I don’t think he’ll be some savior at RB with Pacheco out, but I do think he provides a good floor considering what we currently have at the position.”

“The guy in your dynasty league who hasn’t logged in for two years is about to beat you by 20 with Andy Dalton and Kareem Hunt this week and there’s nothing you can do about it,” another person wrote.

“Hell yeah, dude. Big congrats on this, since it’s a good chance the Chiefs threepete. GL Kareem! We’ve always got room for you at the table in The Land!” another person wrote.