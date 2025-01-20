Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Chiefs WR Calls for Veteran to Receive ‘Majority of Carries’ in KC

Kansas City chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (#29).

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco hasn’t looked quite the same since returning from a fractured fibula, which is why users on X, such as former Chiefs wide receiver Marc Boerigter, believe veteran back Kareem Hunt should be the team’s clear-cut RB1 moving forward.

“This is going to be an unpopular opinion to Chiefs fans… the run game and the majority of carries need to go to Kareem Hunt,” Boerigter wrote on January 19. Several users came to Boerigter’s defense, such as Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict, who wrote, “Not unpopular. Hunt’s vision, patience, contact balance all superior. Hands as well. Pop (Isiah Pacheco) has more juice but doesn’t even look right.”

Another person added, “I don’t see why it would be unpopular, I thought it should have been like this vs Houston really surprising that the Chiefs didn’t start Hunt to begin with, I luv Pacheco but Hunt is playing better at this time.”

“I’m pretty sure most of us feel this way,” another person wrote. “Maybe not as explosive, but better vision, patience and hardly has a negative play.”

Kareem Hunt Has Earned Right to Start and Finish Game

Over the last three games in which both Pacheco and Hunt played (Divisional Round vs Houston Texans, Christmas Day vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 16 vs Texans) Pacheco was Kansas City’s “starting” running back — meaning he played during the team’s first offensive drive and took the first carry out of the backfield — but finished the game with fewer touches and yards than Hunt.

Since Week 13, Hunt has rushed for 195 yards on 53 carries — an average of 3.6 yards per carry — and three touchdowns. Over that same period, Pacheco rushed for 193 yards on 54 carries, which is an average of 3.5 yards per carry.

During the Chiefs’ Divisional Round win over the Texans, Hunt had eight carries for 44 yards and one touchdown, and Pacheco had five carries for 18 yards.

Neither Hunt nor Pacheco are bringing an explosive, game-changing element to Kansas City’s run game currently. But between the two of them, Hunt has proven to be more efficient as a rusher, especially in short-yardage situations, which is why it would be justified to give him even more touches than he is currently getting.

More Reactions to Marc Boerigter’s Post

There were plenty more reactions to Boerigter’s post about Hunt.

Take for example another person who agreed with Boerigter and wrote, “I think you’ll be surprised. It’s a low key popular take among the Kingdom. Hunt has better vision and contact balance, possibly better in pass pro as well, and he’ll be ultra-motivated to run hard.”

A person outside of Chiefs Kingdom wrote, “Not a chief’s fan but I’ve felt like that needs to happen too. Maybe it’s just rust from Pacheco but Hunt has looked great all year. Certainly not the fastest guy but he breaks tackles really well.”

“no, your right, Pacheco has not been the same since his injury, and has lost some of his mojo, Hunt is hungry for a ring, and it shows, even more this past Saturday,” another person wrote.

Devon Clements covers the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts for Heavy.com. A New England native who has covered the NFL since 2017, his previous bylines include USA Today's Sports Media Group and Sports Illustrated. More about Devon Clements

