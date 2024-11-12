Chiefs Plan to Designate 2 Key Players to Return from IR in Week 11: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs are planning to designate running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu to return from injured reserve this week, according to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz on November 12.

Pacheco has been absent from the lineup since Week 3 due to suffering a broken fibula in Week 2. Omenihu suffered a torn ACL during Kansas City’s postseason run in January and has been rigorously rehabbing so he can get back on the field this season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said during his November 11 press conference that both Pacheco and Omenihu are nearing a return, though he didn’t get into specifics as to when they would be designated to return from IR.

“Listen, I think they’re (Charles Omenihu, Isiah Pacheco and JuJu Smith-Schuster) all close,” Reid said. “I’d probably tell you JuJu’s closer than the other two, but I would tell you that — we might have them out there (at practice), we’ll just see how it goes here today and tomorrow. They’re very close, all three of them.”