Chiefs Get Disappointing Injury Update on RB Isiah Pacheco: Insider

The morning after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on September 15, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter provided an injury update on KC running back Isiah Pacheco.

“Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco is expected to land on injured reserve with the fibula injury he suffered Sunday vs. the Bengals, meaning he will miss a minimum of four weeks and quite possibly longer, per sources. He is undergoing additional testing today to determine the full damage,” Schefter posted initially.

Continuing: “Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco underwent X-rays last night and will undergo an MRI today to determine if there is a fracture and or ligament damage to his ankle. But they are preparing for him to land on injured reserve.”

Around the same time, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport also reported that Pacheco “fractured his fibula.” But did add that this assessment was based on initial testing, confirming that “more tests” will occur on September 16.

Rapoport suggested a potential four-to-eight-week timeline while relaying the update.

Kansas City has already lost star wide receiver Hollywood Brown to the injured reserve for the remainder of the 2024 regular season, per Schefter and ESPN. Now their star running back will likely join him for at least four weeks as this offense continues to lose playmakers to injuries.