Chiefs Starter Named to NFL Writer’s ‘All-Overpaid Team’

The Kansas City Chiefs don’t have too many weak areas as we head toward 2024 training camp, although the roster does have one potential Achilles’ heel.

The Chiefs left tackle role is currently up for grabs, with the main contenders being three recent draft picks — Wanya Morris, Lucas Niang and 2024 second rounder Kingsley Suamataia. Then at right tackle you have veteran Jawaan Taylor who’s coming off a rough first season in KC.

After landing an $80 million deal in 2023, Taylor was named to veteran NFL writer Vinnie Iyer’s “All-Overpaid” roster on June 12. The article was published with Sporting News.

“Taylor was a disaster in his first season with Kansas City,” Iyer reasoned. “He allowed plenty of pressure on Patrick Mahomes and struggled with penalties.”

The football analyst also credited the Chiefs with “overcoming” their offensive tackle play on the road to another Super Bowl victory. Something they may have to do again in 2024 if Taylor does not improve.

Jawaan Taylor’s 2023 Performance Is Concerning for Chiefs’ Three-Peat Chances

Last winter’s Super Bowl win has certainly masked concern over Taylor’s form. It’s not just the league-leading 20 penalties that stands out as troubling when you look at the starting right tackle’s game.

Per Pro Football Focus, Taylor ranked 86th in the NFL for all offensive tackles (minimum 20% of snaps) as a run blocker. Right behind fellow 2023 starter Donovan Smith and three spots behind Morris.

The grading site gave Taylor a 51.7 score in zone-blocking schemes and a 53.6 as a gap blocker. However, only two of his 20 penalties came during running plays.

Taylor was better as a pass protector in terms of efficiency and grade, but worse in terms of penalties. Head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes suggested that their right tackle was being targeted by NFL officials at one point of the season and there was evidence that they were right.

Of course, that doesn’t excuse Taylor being tied for 44th in pass-blocking efficiency. Or ranking tied for eighth in total quarterback pressures allowed with 47.

Taylor wasn’t much better during the postseason either, analytically speaking. He was not charged with a sack, but his pass-blocking efficiency ranked tied for 18th among playoff OTs (minimum 20% of snaps) and 19th in terms of run blocking grade.

The Chiefs’ offensive tackle problem needs addressing, sooner rather than later. Mahomes is the prize possession of this franchise, and weak OT play leaves him very much at risk as he ages.

Ex-Chiefs OL Mitch Morse Makes ‘All-Overpaid’ Roster

Also found on Iyer’s “All-Overpaid” roster was former Chiefs center Mitch Morse, who is now a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars starting offensive line. The Jags are paying Morse $5.25 million per year, and Iyer believes that to be too much money.

“Morse is just a shell of the fine starter he was with the Chiefs and [Buffalo] Bills,” the writer argued. “Now 32, he has some key injuries behind him that figure to hamper his future.”

The long-time NFL center began his career with Kansas City back in 2015. Drafted 49th overall in round two.

He spent four seasons and 49 starts with the Chiefs before heading to Buffalo for another five years that included 77 starts. Morse has also started in 13 postseason games between the two franchises, and the Jaguars hope the experienced blocker can bring his winning track record along with him to Jacksonville.