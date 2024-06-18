Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown Turns Heads With New Workout Video

It was a quiet June afternoon around Chiefs Kingdom before wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown decided to drop a new workout video that hyped up the fanbase.

The caption, “⏰🚀,” was simple. The content, electrifying.

In just a few hours, the video already had over 1,000 likes on X, and many KC fans rushed to comment on it as well.

“Sign this man to an extension already ✍️ 😂 but seriously!” One user exclaimed. Another said: “In the lab😤.” And a third appeared to get hot and heavy over Brown’s “nasty” footwork.

But the hype wasn’t exclusive to the wide receiver’s potential in Kansas City.

“Hollywood about to earn himself a 💍,” another fan weighed in. A second wrote: “He’s about to go crazy this year in Kansas City😬😬.” And finally, one fan simply replied: “3peat incoming!!!”

Hollywood Brown & Patrick Mahomes Developed Early Chemistry at Chiefs OTAs & Minicamp

Brown attended all of Organized Team Activities and minicamp, as well as a few private workouts with Patrick Mahomes II in Texas this spring. Over that time, he’s been able to develop early chemistry with his new QB ahead of training camp.

“He’s trusting me more and more,” Brown said of Mahomes at minicamp. “I’m just excited for the opportunity and what’s ahead… They’re letting me be a weapon. Something that I’m excited to do. It’s not — I’m just stuck in this role or that role. I get to be a weapon for the offense [and] I’m excited for it.”

Throughout the early days of camp, Mahomes and Brown missed on a few deep shots, working on their timing. But as the practices went on, they started to connect more and more.

“I thought Hollywood did a great job coming in and being prepared and learning really fast and being able to go out there and make plays,” Mahomes told reporters on June 13.

At the same media session, Andy Reid also voiced that the two have a “good connection” already. “Once Patrick knows what Hollywood’s thinking and Hollywood knows where Patrick physically can get the ball to — location of the field — then that’s a good thing,” the long-time head coach noted.

It’ll take time, but Brown and Mahomes appear to be laying the foundation on what could be a special season in 2024.

Hollywood Brown Says Everyone on the Chiefs Roster Has the Same Goal: Another Super Bowl

The Chiefs have had their fair share of off-the-field issues this offseason, but for those working hard at the practice facilities all spring — the mindset is clear: championship or bust.

“I feel like everyone’s on the same page,” Brown expressed on June 12. “Everyone got the same goal, same mission in the way we compete out there at practice. And then, we teach each other — like, we help each other. Defense talk to offense, offense talk to defense. So, I feel like that’s a big part of [the winning culture].”

Later, the former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals wideout relayed that he’s “getting close with” a lot of his new teammates already. And a large part of that is due to the mutual respect felt around the building when everyone is giving 100 percent effort on a daily basis.

“[I] just see the work that these guys are putting in and the eagerness to chase another [Super Bowl],” Brown explained, adding that he wants his first NFL title just as badly.