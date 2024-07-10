Ex-Chiefs Draft Pick Helps With Hurricane Beryl Cleanup & Relief: Report

Former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback and third-round draft pick Steven Nelson recently retired from the NFL at age 31, but he didn’t remain on the sidelines for long.

After witnessing Hurricane Beryl rip its way from the Caribbean through Texas, Nelson decided to get involved. And he didn’t just write a check or donate, he got his hands dirty on the front lines of community storm cleanup and relief.

According to a story written by KPRC2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Nelson led a work crew that provided “tree removal and storm damage services in Houston, Katy, Cypress, Conroe, Galveston, Spring, The Woodlands, Humble, Sugar Land and Montgomery County.”

The nine-year pro athlete also posted on his Instagram account, urging those in need to direct message him for inquiries and assistance. Referring to his services as “tree and storm damage removal.”

“First and foremost, I hope everybody is safe,” Nelson told Wilson and KPRC2 Houston. “I’m very dedicated to helping people get fast relief and clearing fallen trees and helping with storm damage cleanup. I am making myself and my work crew available to help the community after the hurricane.”

According to ABC News on July 9, “at least six [Texas] people have been killed by fallen trees or by drowning and more than 2 million customers are without power across Texas due to torrential rain and powerful winds” of Hurrican Beryl.

Another seven fatalities were reported “in the Windward Islands,” per ABC News, and the storm is now headed into the Midwest after its destruction in Texas. Needless to say, the restoration process is just beginning after this Category 1 natural disaster.

Steven Nelson Hasn’t Closed the Door on an NFL Return, But Looks Forward to Spending More Time With Family

With a child on the way, Nelson decided to retire unexpectedly this offseason.

“After thinking it over and having some talks with my family, I think it’s time for me to take a step back and spend more time with my family,” Nelson told Wilson during a telephone interview in June. “We’re expecting a newborn this coming month and I wanted to devote all of my time and energy to that and various business ventures off the field. I’m extremely proud of what I was able to do in the game of football.”

Having said that, he did leave the door open for a potential NFL return.

“I always will keep my body in shape and will always be ready if the right opportunity comes or I feel like the timing is right and my heart is into, I’ll do it,” the cornerback stated later. “As of now, I think it’s best for me to take a step back and just enjoy my family.”

Nelson last played for the Houston Texans from 2022 through 2023. He told Wilson that he thinks he’ll be best remembered by his teammates for leading by example and “being a true pro and doing everything the right way.”

Steven Nelson Turned Into Successful NFL Journeyman After Chiefs Tenure

The Chiefs let Nelson walk in free agency after his rookie contract expired in 2019. He then signed a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers that ended up paying out $17.25 million.

Although he was later released by the Steelers after claiming that the franchise was holding him “hostage” in 2021, Nelson put in a couple of productive seasons in Pittsburgh according to Pro Football Focus.

His first year there was graded especially well, earning him a career-high mark of 80.3 in coverage (80.5 overall). His second wasn’t much worse from an analytical perspective, but disagreements with the organization led to an early exit from his contract.

Nelson then joined the Philadelphia Eagles for one season before finishing out his career in Houston. He started every game that he appeared in but one after leaving the Chiefs and turned a journeyman career into a successful one.

Per PFF, Nelson only recorded a coverage grade lower than 65.0 once after his KC departure. Typically, he received a 70.0 or higher each season.

The veteran concluded his professional career with over $36.4 million in NFL earnings according to Over the Cap.