Insider Pegs When Chiefs Expect RB Isiah Pacheco to Return to Lineup

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco practiced in Week 11 for the first time since suffering a fractured fibula in Week 2. Though he didn’t return to the gameday lineup in Week 11, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport revealed that Pacheco’s return from injured reserve is right around the corner.

“(Isiah Pacheco) started practicing this week, not quite ready. My understanding is that he is expected to be healthy enough next week,” Rapoport said on “NFL GameDay” on November 17. “They have a short week coming up after that, so maybe the trainers hold him out just as a precaution, but he is coming, and it should be soon.”

Pacheco’s soon-to-be return will be a welcomed addition to Kansas City’s offense. During his absence, veteran back Kareem Hunt, who signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad on September 17, has averaged 20 rushing attempts per game, which ranks second among all NFL running backs this season. Yet Hunt is the only running back within the top 20 in carries that doesn’t have double-digit carries of 10 or more yards and has no rush attempts over 20 yards, per FantasyPros.

Hunt’s performance during Pacheco’s absence has been exceptional when considering that he’s a 29-year-old back who was signed midseason. But when Pacheco returns to the lineup he will bring more explosiveness to Kansas City’s run game.

Patrick Mahomes’s Turnovers Were Too Costly in Week 11

The Chiefs’ undefeated streak ended at nine games after a 30-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

Kansas City trailed early on in the game after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on his first dropback of the game, and Buffalo responded with a touchdown on the ensuing drive. The Chiefs took their first lead of the game late in the second quarter via a touchdown catch from tight end Noah Gray, but the Bills kicked a field goal to take a 16-14 lead into halftime and held the lead for the remainder of the game.

The Chiefs managed to score just seven points in the second half and had any hope of a comeback ruined when Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard intercepted Mahomes with 1:17 left in the game on a pass intended for TE Travis Kelce.

Mahomes finished the game having completed 23-of-33 pass attempts for 196 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Rookie wideout Xavier Worthy was Kansas City’s leading receiver with four catches for 61 yards and one touchdown. Hunt led the backfield with 14 carries for 60 yards.

X Users React to Chiefs’ Loss to Bills

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Kansas City’s loss to Buffalo in Week 11.

“Can’t continue to play bad in the road against good teams and win,” one person wrote. “No pressure on (Josh) Allen, too many 3 and outs on offense, could not get off the field on 3rd and 4th downs. Why no spy on Allen on that 4th down???? Take the L, move forward.”

“Injuries & mistakes caught up to KC today,” another person wrote. “The offense is leaving too many points behind, too many turnovers, missing big plays, pressure on Mahomes, passing game is still out of sync. Defense isn’t getting to the QB enough & losing turnover battle. Too sloppy to beat Bills.”