Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence on Ankle Injury vs Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes re-injured his ankle during the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s 30-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes limped off the field after his touchdown pass to running back Samaje Perine. He went into the blue medical tent before reappearing on the sideline and going back into the game on Kansas City’s next offensive drive.

After the game, Mahomes revealed details about his injury.

“Yeah, I rolled the ankle,” Mahomes told the ESPN broadcast. “I rolled it last week and when you roll it again it never feels good. But as I got some [rest] it started feeling better. We’ve got a short week, but we’ll rehab it up and I’ll be ready to go next week.”

Andy Reid joked during his press conference after the game, saying that Mahomes has the “loosest ankles in America,” per Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride.

Though Mahomes re-injured the same ankle he hurt in Week 8, neither he nor Big Red seem worried about the injury impacting Mahomes’s play moving forward.

Patrick Mahomes Scores 3 TDs in Win Over Buccaneers

The Chiefs improved to 8-0 with an overtime win over the Buccaneers at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 9.

Mahomes had a season-best performance by throwing for 291 yards and a season-high three touchdown passes with zero turnovers against Tampa Bay. Veteran running back Kareem Hunt led the backfield with 27 carries for 106 yards and scored the game-winning rushing touchdown in overtime from two yards out. That touchdown capped off a 10-play, 70-yard drive from Kansas City to begin overtime.

Tight end Travis Kelce led the Chiefs in targets (16), catches (14), and receiving yards (100) on Monday Night Football. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who played in his second game with the Chiefs since being traded to Kansas City on October 23, was second on the team in targets (9), catches (8), and receiving yards (86), and led the team with two receiving touchdowns.

Tampa Bay’s offense put up a fight against Kansas City’s elite defense. Bucs QB Baker Mayfield completed 23-of-31 pass attempts for 200 yards, two touchdowns, and committed zero turnovers. His leading receiver was tight end Cade Otton, who caught 8-of-11 targets for 77 yards and one touchdown. Rookie running back Bucky Irving led the Bucs in rushing with 24 yards on seven carries.

X Users Reacted to Chiefs’ Win Over Buccaneers

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the Chiefs’ win over the Buccaneers.

“Next time you in position to end the Chiefs at the goal line go for it because going to overtime with Patrick Mahomes ain’t it,” one person wrote. “I hate to keep talking about the Bucs coach but it is what it is he in the spotlight.”

“I think a lot of people don’t know how good of a football team Tampa Bay has. People are looking at this game like the Chiefs are overrated, but the truth is the Bucs are terribly underrated,” another person wrote. “This is an amazing showing without their top 3 wide receivers.”

“Everyone is saying it, but I’ll also say it. Biggest mistake of the game was the Bucs not going for two at the end,” another person wrote. “They probably win if they get it. Going for one gave the Chiefs something you should never give them…time.”