Chiefs Conduct Blockbuster Trade for 5-Time All-Pro WR: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs have conducted a blockbuster trade for Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in exchange for a fifth-round pick that can turn into a fourth-round pick, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on October 23.

Hopkins, 32, has been named a first-team All-Pro three times during his 12-year NFL career and second-team All-Pro twice. He’s also a five-time Pro Bowler.

Over the course of his career, Hopkins, who stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 212 pounds, has averaged 95 receptions, 1,268 yards, and eight touchdowns per season, according to Pro Football Reference.

With veteran receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster being the most recent Chiefs wideout to sustain an injury that will force him to miss time, Kansas City was in desperate need of WR help heading into Week 8. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions are the only undefeated team left in the NFL and have a three-peat in their crosshairs, so general manager Brett Veach made a big splash to help improve the offense.

Hopkins is added to a Chiefs receiver room that includes Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, and Skyy Moore.