Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Makes Head-Turning Statement on Trick Play

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went viral for a wildly impressive play during organized team activities last week.

Mahomes completed a backhanded pass to running back Carson Steele, a rookie who went undrafted out of UCLA. Of course, Chiefs Kingdom has seen Mahomes complete this pass before.

A video of the 28-year-old quarterback working on the behind-the-back throw caught attention last summer. During the Chiefs’ 21-game run to the Super Bowl, however, Mahomes never attempted the basketball-style throw.

While appearing on “First Things First” last month, Mahomes boldly admitted that it’s his fault the play hasn’t moved past the practice field.

“I think it was we didn’t play as well offensively enough for me to pull the behind-the-back pass off this last year,” Mahomes said. “But it’s no one else’s fault than myself, because [head] coach [Andy] Reid wants me to throw it behind the back more than anyone in the world.

“And so he deliberately puts in plays that I have the opportunity to throw the ball behind the back. So it’s not a coaching thing. It’s me not having that confidence to do it in a game.”

Mahomes claiming he doesn’t have the confidence to pull off the pass immediately raised some eyebrows. The three-time Super Bowl MVP is arguably the most talented quarterback in the NFL. He’s literally in a league of his own. In ranking all the quarterbacks ahead of the 2024 season, Pro Football Focus listed Mahomes as the sole Tier 1 starter.

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema wrote, “2023 wasn’t Mahomes best year by the numbers, but after back-to-back Super Bowls with one of his least talented supporting casts, we’re not going to even entertain overthinking this one.”

Patrick Mahomes Wants to Complete the Behind-the-Back Pass to TE Travis Kelce

Several videos are floating around the Internet showing Mahomes utilizing the behind-the-back pass with incredible accuracy. In one video, the right-handed quarterback hit a target on the goalpost while throwing with his left hand. He then hit the same spot with a right-handed behind-the-back throw.

Mahomes told “First Things First” this might be the year the trick pass makes its regular season debut. And he wants his most reliable target, tight end Travis Kelce, to make the catch.

“One of these games, man, we’ve got to do it, Mahomes said. “There’s been too much hype on it. We’ve got to do it and hopefully, it’s to Trav. He’s the best at judging that behind-the-back pass.”

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Mahomes touched on his deep connection with Kelce. “He puts on this persona, ‘I’m partying, drinking,’ whatever, but he’s really super intelligent,” Mahomes said of the All-Pro tight end. “He gets on the football field and he gets open and I just know where he’s gonna be at.”

Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Has a Mix of Old & New Receivers in 2024

After leading the league in dropped passes last season, the Chiefs made a few upgrades to the wide receivers room. Kansas City signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in free agency and traded up to land Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Earlier this week, the Chiefs moved to re-sign wide receiver Mecole Hardman. The veteran’s return comes as the Chiefs await Rashee Rice’s expected suspension. Kansas City’s No. 1 wide receiver is predicted to miss several games following his involvement in a six-vehicle car crash in Dallas on March 30. However, the length and timing of Rice’s suspension remains unknown.

Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, and Kadarius Toney are also returning this season.