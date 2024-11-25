Brittany Mahomes Sends Patrick Mahomes Message After Chiefs Beat Panthers

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, had a message for her husband after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 12 win over the Carolina Panthers, and it was a message of love.

“15❤️,” Brittany Mahomes posted on Instagram following the 30-27 victory, referencing Patrick’s jersey number. She was also decked out in a Mahomes jacket that was a Chiefs shade of red with the family’s last name on her lower back.

Lastly, Brittany included a photo of a good luck kiss between her and Patrick before the game, as well as another hand-drawn heart for her husband on her Instagram story.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Details Fourth Quarter Scramble vs. Panthers

With her final Instagram story post of November 24, Brittany also shared video of Patrick Mahomes’ 33-yard scramble that set KC up inside the 25-yard line on their final drive.

After one more Kareem Hunt reception from Mahomes, the Chiefs were in position to attempt a game-winning field goal from the 13-yard line. The rest is history, as rookie kicker Spencer Shrader converted a 31 yarder to secure the victory.

Later, the Chiefs QB detailed his fourth quarter scramble during his postgame press conference.

“We expected man coverage, they got into some type of like matched zone,” Patrick Mahomes relayed. “So, they covered up our routes and I got out to the left, and at that point in the game yards are more important than getting out of bounds. And so, with the three timeouts, I tried to just cut through [the defenders] and I think it was [wide receiver] Justin Watson — I haven’t seen the video, but I thought he had a great block.”

At that point, Mahomes noted that he was able to get far enough downfield in order to get himself out of bounds within field goal range.

Patrick Mahomes Spreads the Ball Around to 9 Different Chiefs Pass-Catchers in Win Over Panthers

Play

Mahomes looked like his MVP self in Week 12 despite a small snag or two in the fourth quarter. He spread the ball around to nine different pass-catchers versus the Panthers, with 3 touchdowns through the air and a total of 329 yards from scrimmage.

Tight ends Noah Gray and Travis Kelce led the way in Carolina, contributing 10 catches, nearly 130 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns combined.

From there, wide receivers Xavier Worthy and DeAndre Hopkins each had several receptions of their own. The rookie recorded 4 catches for 46 yards, while the vet posted 5 catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Hunt and fellow running backs Samaje Perine and Carson Steele all logged at least 1 reception too, while wide receivers Watson and JuJu Smith-Schuster each had 1 catch of their own.

That quarterback performance yielded a passer rating of 120.2 and a total QBR of 63.8 out of 100. Statistically speaking, this was Mahomes’ No. 1 passer rating of the 2024 campaign, but it was only his eighth highest QBR rating.

When Mahomes utilizes his entire collection of playmakers, that’s when the KC offense is at its best. He did that in Carolina, and that’s a very good sign for Kansas City as they enter the final stretch of the regular season, and the eventual playoff run that follows.

After all, if the Chiefs are going to win their third straight Super Bowl in February, they’ll need Mahomes playing at his absolute best. If Week 12 is any indication, the two-time NFL MVP could be well on his way toward getting there.