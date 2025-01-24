Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Family Gets Devastating News Before Bills Game

  • 32 Shares
  • Updated
Patrick Mahomes, Randi Martin
Getty
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his mother Randi Mahomes on February 15, 2023.

The Kansas City Chiefs are one win away from punching their ticket to their third straight Super Bowl. After defeating the Houston Texans 23-14 in the divisional round, Kansas City hosts the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. are 3-0 against the Bills in the playoffs and hold a perfect record at home this season. The Chiefs enter their seventh consecutive title match with everyone on the 53-man roster ready to play.

While Mahomes remains focused on defeating Buffalo on Sunday, January 26, his mother, Randi Mahomes, who recently celebrated her 49th birthday, shared some heartbreaking family news on Friday. Randi asked for prayers amid her father’s health battle last month, but things have taken a turn for the worse.

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Announced Her Father Entered Hospice Care

Randi first posted about her father’s health issues in September. She posted on X, “Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well.. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 his name is Randy.”

During the Chiefs’ Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Randi joined her father at the hospital to watch the game.

Randi Mahomes

@randimahomes/InstagramChiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, with her father, Randy Mahomes on January 24, 2025.

Just two days before the Bills-Chiefs showdown, she posted a photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “My dad is in hospice care & I’m a loss for words 🙏🙏🙏.”

Hospice care is a “specific type of palliative care that is provided in the final weeks or months of life,” according to the National Institute on Aging.

“At some point, it may not be possible to cure a serious illness, or a patient may choose not to undergo certain treatments. Hospice is designed for this situation. The patient beginning hospice care understands that his or her illness is not responding to medical attempts to cure it or to slow the disease’s progress.”

Randi Mahomes’ Mother, Debbie Bates Martin, Died in 2023


Randi’s mother, Debbie Bates Martin, died in April 2023 at age 72. Before the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl, she paid tribute to her late mother on Instagram. She wrote, “Momma i know you are cheering today from Heaven. I miss you every single day.. i can hear you yelling ‘Go Patrick.'”

Randi couldn’t help but think of her late mom while celebrating her birthday last week. She posted on Instagram on January 19, “Celebrating 49 today! 🎉 Taking a stroll down memory lane with these throwback photos and feeling so thankful for my amazing mom and all she put into celebrating birthdays growing up.”

“She had such a gift for making every birthday extra special, pouring so much love and care into every moment,” she continued. “I miss her every day, but I’m honoring her legacy through the love and joy I share with my own family. Here’s to another year of blessings, memories, and gratitude! ❤️”

Randi retired as an event planner this past summer. The decision stemmed from wanting to focus “on my kids and being a ‘Grandi’ which i love more than anything.” She now has three grand-babies as Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, on January, 12.

Emily Bicks covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Bills, Seahawks and Chiefs. She's contributed to Heavy since 2019 and has interviewed some of the biggest stars in sports, including Jerry Rice, Shaquille O'Neal and Stefon Diggs. More about Emily Bicks

Read More
, ,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Family Gets Devastating News Before Bills Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x