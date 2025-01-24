Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Family Gets Devastating News Before Bills Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are one win away from punching their ticket to their third straight Super Bowl. After defeating the Houston Texans 23-14 in the divisional round, Kansas City hosts the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. are 3-0 against the Bills in the playoffs and hold a perfect record at home this season. The Chiefs enter their seventh consecutive title match with everyone on the 53-man roster ready to play.

While Mahomes remains focused on defeating Buffalo on Sunday, January 26, his mother, Randi Mahomes, who recently celebrated her 49th birthday, shared some heartbreaking family news on Friday. Randi asked for prayers amid her father’s health battle last month, but things have taken a turn for the worse.

Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Announced Her Father Entered Hospice Care

Randi first posted about her father’s health issues in September. She posted on X, “Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well.. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 his name is Randy.”

During the Chiefs’ Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Randi joined her father at the hospital to watch the game.

Just two days before the Bills-Chiefs showdown, she posted a photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “My dad is in hospice care & I’m a loss for words 🙏🙏🙏.”

Hospice care is a “specific type of palliative care that is provided in the final weeks or months of life,” according to the National Institute on Aging.

“At some point, it may not be possible to cure a serious illness, or a patient may choose not to undergo certain treatments. Hospice is designed for this situation. The patient beginning hospice care understands that his or her illness is not responding to medical attempts to cure it or to slow the disease’s progress.”

Randi Mahomes’ Mother, Debbie Bates Martin, Died in 2023



Randi’s mother, Debbie Bates Martin, died in April 2023 at age 72. Before the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl, she paid tribute to her late mother on Instagram. She wrote, “Momma i know you are cheering today from Heaven. I miss you every single day.. i can hear you yelling ‘Go Patrick.'”

Randi couldn’t help but think of her late mom while celebrating her birthday last week. She posted on Instagram on January 19, “Celebrating 49 today! 🎉 Taking a stroll down memory lane with these throwback photos and feeling so thankful for my amazing mom and all she put into celebrating birthdays growing up.”

“She had such a gift for making every birthday extra special, pouring so much love and care into every moment,” she continued. “I miss her every day, but I’m honoring her legacy through the love and joy I share with my own family. Here’s to another year of blessings, memories, and gratitude! ❤️”

Randi retired as an event planner this past summer. The decision stemmed from wanting to focus “on my kids and being a ‘Grandi’ which i love more than anything.” She now has three grand-babies as Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, on January, 12.