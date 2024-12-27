Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Requests ‘Prayers’ Amid Family Affair

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot to celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-10 on Christmas Day. Not only did the Chiefs clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they also moved to 15-1 on the season, a new franchise record.

While there was serious concern after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during Kansas City’s 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns 11 days ago, he showed no signs of injury against the Steelers.

Mahomes put up his best performance of the season to secure home field advantage and a first-round bye, completing 29-of-38 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns. The quarterback’s mom, Randi Mahomes, applauded the Chiefs’ win. She posted on X, “Amazing Christmas Day with all my favorite people, FaceTime my daddy!!! And of course Chiefs Win!!! #BLESSED.”

However, things appeared to take a turn just two days later. Randi shared a photo with her father on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Asking for prayers for my father.”

Randi first posted about her father’s health issues in September. She posted on X, “Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well.. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 his name is Randy.”

During the Chiefs’ Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Randi joined her father at the hospital to watch the game.

Randi Mahomes’ Mother, Debbie Bates Martin, Died Last Year

Randi’s mother, Debbie Bates Martin, died in April 2023 at age 72. Before the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl, she paid tribute to her late mother on Instagram. She wrote, “Momma i know you are cheering today from Heaven. I miss you every single day.. i can hear you yelling ‘Go Patrick.'”

She also shared a memory of her mother right before Christmas last year. Randi posted a photo with her mom and Mia and wrote, “Last year around time I was with my momma in KC, she loved it there and was the proudest ❤️ she was determined to get the Marriott tree Chiefs colors ❤️🎄memories are what i treasure.”

Randi commemorated the first anniversary of her mother’s death on Instagram in April. She wrote, “It’s been a year since you left us… but I know you’re up there smiling down on us. Missing my beautiful Momma a little extra today. Her love and light continue to guide me, and I am blessed to have the memories we share. Forever cherished, forever loved ♥️.”

Randi Mahomes Announced Her Retirement Earlier This Year to Focus on Being a Grandmother



Randi announced her retirement from her job as an event planner this past summer. She posted on June 27, “Tomorrow is my last day at the ‘Tree’ Hollytree. 19 1/2 years & TRULY on a roller coaster of emotions especially because Hollytree is my Family too. Could use prayers for this huge leap of faith. Focusing on my kids and being a ‘Grandi’ which i love more than anything.”

Randi is about to be a grandmother for a third time. Mahomes, 29, and Brittany, 29, announced in late July they were expecting a baby girl. After Brittany posted photos from the gender reveal on Instagram, “I can’t wait!! I love y’all and miss yall,” Randi commented.

Before the Chiefs defeated the Steelers in Week 17, Mahomes revealed that Brittany is due “any day now,” but he’s hoping the baby girl arrives during his week off. “Hopefully, God works the right way and maybe we can have the baby on the bye week somewhere and then everything will work out perfectly,” he told Kay Adams,