Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Breaks Silence on October ‘Burglary’ at Missouri Home

In case you missed it, Kansas City Chiefs superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s homes were both “burglarized” in early October according to TMZ Sports. The story went public on November 12 despite the incident in question occurring over a month before.

Mahomes addressed the media the following day on November 13, as he does most Wednesdays during the regular season. He was immediately asked about the reported break-in to begin the press conference.

“Obviously, it’s frustrating. It’s disappointing,” the Chiefs quarterback told the media ahead of Week 11. “But I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is still ongoing.”

Mahomes added that this is “something that you don’t want to happen to really anybody but [also] obviously yourself.”

Mahomes was not willing to confirm if he or any of his family members were home at the time of the burglary attempt — which occurred on the evening of Sunday, October 6, according to Cass County Sheriff’s Office documents that were obtained by TMZ Sports — but did note that once the investigation is complete, the details of the case will likely “be talked about.”

Known Details of Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Home Burglary Investigation

The Chiefs played the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football on October 7 that week, meaning Mahomes’ property was burglarized the night before a game.

According to a police reported obtained by PEOPLE, the two-time NFL MVP’s “eight-acre Belton, Missouri estate was broken into around midnight on Sunday, Oct. 6.”

“Police with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the home at 12:08 a.m. on a burglary/breaking and entering call,” PEOPLE went on. “There were no signs of forced entry to the home, according to the police report.”

Per PEOPLE, Kelce’s home in Leawood, Kansas, was broken into the evening after Mahomes’ on October 7, just after kickoff at 7:33 p.m. Police were not made aware of the break-in at the Kelce residence until after midnight, arriving at 1:36 a.m., as the date transitioned into the early hours of October 8.

Leawood Police “reported that $20,000 was taken and a rear door was broken” at Kelce’s property, according to PEOPLE.

There was one recent update on the Kelce break-in from TMZ Sports, which read: “Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift didn’t take any chances during last month’s break-in at his home. Our sources say Travis and Taylor stayed at a downtown Kansas City hotel on the night of the Oct. 7th burglary, after the Chiefs’ ‘Monday Night Football’ showdown with the Saints at Arrowhead Stadium. We’re told Taylor and Travis’s security wasn’t playing around after the break-in.”