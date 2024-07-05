Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Shares Major Life Announcement

With her son on holiday ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 campaign, Randi Mahomes — mother of two-time NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes II — took center stage on July 5.

“After an incredible 19 and a half years at Hollytree Country Club, I am excited to announce my retirement! 🎉” Randi Mahomes shared on X.

“It’s been an amazing journey filled with countless memories and wonderful people,” she continued. “I am so blessed to have had an incredible work family. Thank y’all for your support!❤️”

The celebrity mom included four photos of herself with friends and co-workers as followers congratulated her on this achievement.

“Congratulations! Happy for you and this next adventure in your life,” one comment read.

Another said: “I’m sure well deserved! Huge Congrats. Now can spend more time with the grand babies and family!”

And finally, a third wrote: “Hope to see you in Kansas City more!!!! Congrats! ❤️”

What’s Next for Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Mahomes After Retirement?

Randi Mahomes also posted about her retirement on Instagram. With an additional paragraph on what’s next for her after Hollytree Country Club.

“As I step into this new chapter, I’m looking forward to spending quality time with my kids, grandkids, and family,” Randi Mahomes expressed to followers.

Adding: “Next up for me: sharing more about my journey with faith, family, and mental health. I can’t wait to embark on this adventure and bring you along for the ride. Thank you for all your support over the years! ❤️”

The Instagram post included a photo of her retirement banner from colleagues at work.

“Rude that you’re leaving… but ok,” the sign joked, before wishing her a “happy retirement.”

“We will miss you so much!” The message went on. “Thank you for all the years, memories, laughs, and even tears! Come back to visit soon! WE LOVE YOU! FAMILY FOREVER!”

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Spend Off-Time Touring Europe

If you’ve been following Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram of late, you might have noticed that Randi’s son has been pictured in a different European nation every few days.

The tour of Europe began on the beaches — and golf courses — of Portugal (photos shared on June 22), and included children Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” Mahomes. Then, the Mahomes family took their talents to the shores of neighboring Spain (photos shared on June 27). This portion of the family vacation featured a trip to the zoo, which the kids appeared to enjoy.

More photos from Marbella, Spain, were shared on June 30, before the next stop in Switzerland just before the fourth of July.

Although it’s unclear where and when this trip will end. The most recent post was sent live from a Morgan Wallen concert in London, England.

Needless to say, Patrick and Brittany must get their family time in during late June and early July most years — especially if the Chiefs keep winning Super Bowls. The NFL season is longer than ever before, with Organized Team Activities beginning as early as April and the playoffs reaching mid-February if you’re able to make it that far.

Factoring in key offseason periods like free agency and the draft, and you can spend most of the calendar year focused in on football if you’re a locked in member of the organization. And we already know that to be the case with Patrick Mahomes.

With KC players set to report to training camp on July 20, vacation time is nearing its end, however. Soon enough, it will be football season once again.