Chiefs Welcome Back TE After Four-Game Absence: Report

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Peyton Hendershot, who has been on injured reserve since Week 13 with a calf injury, was at practice on Monday, December 23, according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest. That means the team has opened his 21-day practice window to return from IR.

Though Hendershot likely won’t be activated in time for Kansas City’s Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, his return will be a welcomed addition whenever it may occur.

Tight ends Jared Wiley (torn ACL), Jody Fortson (torn ACL), and Baylor Cupp (undisclosed) are all on IR, which means Kansas City’s only healthy tight ends are Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, and Anthony Firkser. Because Kelce and Gray play a majority of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps, Firkser is the team’s only reserve tight end. The return of Hendershot will give the two-time defending Super Bowl champions some added insurance in case injuries begin to plague the TE room.

In five games played this season, Hendershot registered three catches on as many targets for 26 yards. He played 10% of the team’s total offensive snaps in those games as well as 45% of the special teams snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.

Hendershot will have a spot ready for him on the active roster whenever he’s ready to return due to the team placing linebacker Jack Cochrane (fractured ankle) on IR on December 23.