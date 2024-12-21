Chiefs HC Andy Reid Announces Season-Ending Injury for 3rd-Year Veteran

After the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Houston Texans in Week 16, head coach Andy Reid shared updates on several injured players.

Reid announced that linebacker Jack Cochrane suffered a fractured ankle, defensive tackle Chris Jones suffered a strained calf, and starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor suffered a strained knee.

In the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Chiefs victory, defensive tackle Jones went down with the calf injury. Several minutes after making his way toward the sideline under his own power, Jones was listed as questionable to return to the game and the team confirmed that he suffered a calf injury.

Houston had one more possession after the series in which Jones was injured, but Jones did not return to the game.

A fractured ankle for Cochrane — who is primarily a special teamer for Kansas City — likely means his season is over. As for Jones and Taylor, they won’t have much time to recover, as Kansas City’s Week 17 game will be a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.

Chiefs Defeat Texans 27-19 in Week 16

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions improved to 14-1 with the win over the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

Against Houston, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 28-of-41 pass attempts for 260 yards and one touchdown. He also ran the ball five times for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes’s leading receiver was rookie wideout Xavier Worthy, who had a season-high 11 targets and seven receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown. Veteran running back Kareem Hunt led Kansas City’s backfield with 11 rushes or 55 yards — 5.0 yards per carry — and one touchdown.

The Chiefs defense rose to the occasion against Houston. The unit allowed 311 yards of total offense, sacked QB C.J. Stroud two times, and also intercepted him twice.

X Users Reacted to Chiefs’ Victory Over Texans

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Kansas City’s Week 16 victory over Houston.

“Big win for Chiefs and they looked good in all 4 phases of the game,” one person wrote. “Offense, Defense and Special Teams all did their part but the Refs really upped their game here, just in time for the postseason.”

“Handled business at home this year,” another person wrote. “Offense is adding pieces. Defense needs more consistency but beginning to look more like last season in spots. This team is becoming a real problem at the exact right time. Hopefully injuries aren’t too serious and we can continue to progress.”

“Chiefs Kingdom is 14-1 Mahomes looked great on his ankle with 260 passing yards and a TD to go with a rushing TD & 33 rushing yards,” another person wrote. “Offense looked great with Hollywood Brown back, Xavier Worthy is heating up too. Defense was great with 2 picks by [Trent] McDuffie & [Jaden] Hicks.”

“Amazing how teams suddenly can’t play football in the second half and make nothing but bad play decisions like they’re trying to lose,” another person wrote.

“So much fun listening to the jealous whiners who wish their team knew how to win,” another person wrote. “The cheaters are the ones getting flags thrown on them. Keep crying, it’s been a blast.”