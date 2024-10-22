Chiefs Reunite With QB After Practice Squad Poaching: Report

Shortly after the news broke that Kansas City Chiefs practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe signed with the Cleveland Browns‘ on October 22, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reported that the Chiefs signed QB Chris Oladokun to their practice squad.

Oladokun, 27, spent the last two seasons on Kansas City’s practice squad. He was with the Chiefs during the offseason and throughout the 2024 preseason, but he was released by the team on August 27. On August 28, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions added Zappe to their practice squad as an emergency QB.

After being a free agent for the first seven weeks of the 2024 regular season, Oladokun will now be the QB3 in Kansas City behind starter Patrick Mahomes and backup Carson Wentz.

Chiefs Will Utilize Practice Squad in Week 8

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced during his October 21 press conference that veteran receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss Kansas City’s Week 8 game against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 7.

Now that the Chiefs are without Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, and now Smith-Schuster, the team has no choice — even if they trade for a player or sign one off of the street — but to elevate a practice squad receiver to the active roster, and whoever is elevated will be thrust into a sizable role immediately. Among the practice squad receivers who could see a sizable role in Week 8 are Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio, and Montrell Washington.

Reid was asked during his Monday presser if there have been discussions within the organization about elevating a WR from the practice squad in the wake of Smith-Schuster’s injury.