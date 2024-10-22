Chiefs Reunite With QB After Practice Squad Poaching: Report

Shortly after the news broke that Kansas City Chiefs practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe signed with the Cleveland Browns‘ on October 22, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reported that the Chiefs signed QB Chris Oladokun to their practice squad.
Oladokun, 27, spent the last two seasons on Kansas City’s practice squad. He was with the Chiefs during the offseason and throughout the 2024 preseason, but he was released by the team on August 27. On August 28, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions added Zappe to their practice squad as an emergency QB.
After being a free agent for the first seven weeks of the 2024 regular season, Oladokun will now be the QB3 in Kansas City behind starter Patrick Mahomes and backup Carson Wentz.
Chiefs Will Utilize Practice Squad in Week 8
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced during his October 21 press conference that veteran receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss Kansas City’s Week 8 game against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 7.
Now that the Chiefs are without Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, and now Smith-Schuster, the team has no choice — even if they trade for a player or sign one off of the street — but to elevate a practice squad receiver to the active roster, and whoever is elevated will be thrust into a sizable role immediately. Among the practice squad receivers who could see a sizable role in Week 8 are Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio, and Montrell Washington.
Reid was asked during his Monday presser if there have been discussions within the organization about elevating a WR from the practice squad in the wake of Smith-Schuster’s injury.
“Really, all those guys on the practice squad we’ve got a lot of trust in and feel good about. We’ve talked about it a little bit [but] I’m going to get with (general manager Brett) Veach here after we’re done, and we’ll go through everything. I just came out of an offensive meeting [and] I had a chance to talk to those guys [and] see what their [offensive coaches] thoughts were. We’ll see. I haven’t had a chance to really get with Veach on it.”
As it currently stands, Kansas City’s receiver corps on the active roster include Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, and Skyy Moore.
X Users Chatted About the Chiefs, Trade Market
Users on X, formerly Twitter, chatted about the Chiefs and their potential activity on the trade market ahead of the November 5 NFL trade deadline.
“Love the people that actually think Veach isn’t working his [expletive] off to get a WR in here,” one user wrote. “He has to have a willing trade partner, a WR that Andy thinks can help us, and a fit with the cap.”
“It might be time [to] accept that the Chiefs might not trade for anyone,” another person wrote. “Not because they can’t but because there a lot of teams with WR injuries that need help. They might get priced out.”
“With [Brandon] Aiyuk, [Mike] Evans & [Chris] Godwin all going down this weekend, the Chiefs best be getting on the phone and closing a deal because the WR trade market is about to go insane,” another person wrote.
Comments
Chiefs Reunite With QB After Practice Squad Poaching: Report