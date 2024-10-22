Chiefs Lose 25-Year-Old to AFC Team After Major QB Injury: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs will likely be in the market for a new third quarterback after the Cleveland Browns poached Bailey Zappe off the KC practice squad on the morning of October 22, according to the reporting of NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

“A new QB in Cleveland: The Browns are signing Bailey Zappe off the Chiefs practice squad, per sources,” Pelissero informed on Tuesday of Week 8. “With Deshaun Watson’s season over and Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s status in flux, Jameis Winston could start Sunday vs. Baltimore and Zappe would back him up.”

This news comes after Watson suffered a ruptured Achilles on October 20, with backup Thompson-Robinson also suffering a finger injury after taking his place. As Pelissero noted, Zappe will join the Browns’ active roster immediately, giving them a healthy backup quarterback for Week 8 against the Ravens.

The 25-year-old Zappe only joined the Chiefs just after the 53-man deadline this August. He beat out roster cuts Chris Oladokun and Ian Book — who had been competing for the third quarterback role throughout training camp and the preseason — for a spot on the practice squad despite never playing a snap for Kansas City.

Selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Zappe briefly took over for Mac Jones as the Pats’ second attempt at developing a new franchise quarterback after Tom Brady.

He went 2-0 as a rookie, completing 70.7% of passes with a 5 touchdown/3 interception ratio and a passer rating of 100.9, but struggled to replicate those numbers in year two throwing for a 59.9% completion percentage with 9 interceptions and a passer rating of 68.7. Zappe was 2-4 over his final six starts with the Patriots, who have since moved on to Drake Maye.

Chiefs’ QB Factory Continues to Produce Interest

Under head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs organization has become somewhat of a QB factory for other NFL franchises.

Granted, these prospects don’t always succeed if or when they are poached, or sign elsewhere. But it’s not uncommon for Kansas City’s third stringer to garner some interest.

After all, Reid has a knack for getting the most out of his quarterbacks — with Patrick Mahomes being the top example of that, and players like Alex Smith, Donovan McNabb, Jeff Garcia and even Brett Favre (among others) having their fair share of success under him prior to the two-time NFL MVP.

Shane Buechele was the most recent KC quarterback to leave the Chiefs for another organization before Zappe, although he had more of a choice in the matter. Before signing with the Buffalo Bills in 2023, Buechele was nearly poached by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.

Kansas City ended up promoting him to the 53-man roster at the time, to block said poaching. They did not choose to do the same on October 22, allowing Zappe sign in Cleveland with veteran Carson Wentz currently backing up Mahomes.