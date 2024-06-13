Chiefs Release Promising Rookie, Ending Camp Competition: Report

Say hello to the Kansas City Chiefs’ new punter for the 2024 season.

Barring a late addition at the position, the job will seemingly go to “punt god” Matt Araiza, who has officially beaten out promising BYU prospect Ryan Rehkow as of June 13. Chiefs Digest reporter Matt Derrick relayed the corresponding cut after the KC Star’s Sam McDowell announced the signing of Montana defensive lineman Alex Gubner.

“Can confirm the Chiefs are signing DL Alex Gubner from Montana. He attended minicamp on a tryout basis [and] @SamMcDowell11 had it first,” Derrick noted. Adding: “Club released P Ryan Rehkow to free roster space, per source. Matt Araiza appears to be the winner of the punter job for now.”

Rehkow stepped onto the scene in May as a top-ranked punter despite going undrafted. Local Deseret News journalist Jay Drew referred to the BYU specialist as “arguably the greatest punter the [Cougars] program has ever produced.”

Rehkow averaged 47.4 yards per punt over the course of his college career and 48.4 yards per punt in 2023, per Drew. Since Kansas City released him ahead of training camp, the rookie should get another opportunity to win a job before Week 1.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY, CHECK BACK FOR MORE INFORMATION.