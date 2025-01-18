Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Release Bittersweet Statement Just Before Playoff Outing

Chiefs' Clark Hunt and Brett Veach.
The Kansas City Chiefs sent out a press release on the Mike Borgonzi front office departure.

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach sent out a bittersweet press release just before the Divisional Round matchup with the Houston Texans on January 18.

The post bid farewell to former assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi, and it was captioned: “Thank you for everything the last 16 seasons, Mike! Best of luck in Tennessee 🤝.”

It also included two quote graphics from Veach. The first highlighted a portion of a longer message, which read: “I am excited to see Mike get his chance to lead an organization. The Titans made an outstanding hire.”

The second was the aforementioned longer message from Veach, which stated:

First and foremost, congratulations to Mike, his wife Jill, and their kids on this well-deserved opportunity.

Mike has an incredible football mind, he’s detailed in his work and he understands the ins and outs of the draft, free agency, building an NFL roster and managing the salary cap.

Beyond the job, Mike is an outstanding father, husband, and a close friend. I am excited to see Mike get his chance to lead an organization. The Titans made an outstanding hire.

Needless to say, while the Chiefs appear thrilled for Borgonzi, his departure does create a void inside the KC front office.

This is the unfortunate part of being successful in a league like the NFL. Whether it’s players, coaches or front office executives, teams tend to target and poach individuals who are a part of the best and brightest organizations.

And as we know, the Chiefs have been the toast of the NFL in recent years.

Titans Continue to Target Former Chiefs as KC-Tennessee Pipeline Develops

It’s not the first time that the Titans organization has attempted to emulate the Chiefs by targeting a member of their franchise.

Last offseason, Tennessee traded for star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, hoping to kickstart their defensive rebuild. Ironically, Borgonzi will now replace the man who made that deal — ex-Titans general manager Ran Carthon.

There’s been a bit of a trade pipeline developing between Kansas City and Tennessee in recent years. That includes the DeAndre Hopkins deal this season and the Sneed trade last spring.

With Veach’s “close friend” Borgonzi now taking over the Titans’ operation, expect that organizational relationship to continue in the coming years.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

