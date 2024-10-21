10 Things You Didn’t Know About Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is widely regarded as one of the most talented and exciting players in the NFL.

A standout at Texas Tech University, Mahomes’ impact was felt in the NFL the minute he took over as Kansas City’s starter in 2018. A three-time Super Bowl champion, he continues to redefine the quarterback position, bringing a dynamic blend of athleticism, intelligence and leadership to the field.

Still rewriting the record books, Mahomes became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 career passing yards and 100 career passing touchdowns. But this is all well known. What are some things we don’t know about the superstar QB? Let’s take a look at some of the more little-known facts about one of the NFL’s all-time greats.

10. The Raiders Nearly Ruined Mahomes’ Christmas in 2023

On Christmas 2023, the Chiefs hosted the Las Vegas Raiders in a game Kansas City had to win in order to clinch the top seed in the AFC. It was an ugly game for the Chiefs. Mahomes threw a pick-6, and Kansas City ultimately lost, 20-14. After the loss, when celebrating the holiday at home with his family, Mahomes admitted his was a less-than-jolly presence as a result. “Santa definitely wasn’t as fun,” Mahomes told TIME magazine in April 2024. “That game kind of turned my mind. Where I was like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to turn it around. Right now.'”

9. He’s An Inspiration to Literally Hundreds of Musicians

Rapper and singer Drake (“Lemon Popper Freestyle”) and the hip-hop trio Migos (“Mahomes)” are just two of the many rappers, singers and songwriters who have given the Chiefs QB a shout out in their music. As it turns out, Mahomes’ name is an extremely popular one, at least lyrically speaking. Per Lyrics.com, as of October 2024, searches for the word “Mahomes” net 861 mentions, while a search for the name “Patrick Mahomes” has 234 lyric matches. A search for the name “Patty Mahomes” nets 48 mentions. Rock on.

8. Patrick Mahomes Doesn’t Get Angry

The two-time MVP has had his share of fiery moments on the field, but anger isn’t something that fuels or motivates him. “Rage has never been part of the Mahomes makeup,” ESPN’s Seth Wickersham wrote in January 2024. “Yes, he’s human. He gets frustrated. But anger isn’t necessary for him, not a club in his bag to deploy, not something he seeks out, cultivates, nurtures. His optimism has been his promise, along with those quick decisions and brilliant throws.” This makes sense, as Mahomes’ ability to compartmentalize during games is just one of the many things that makes him a notch above great.

7. Patrick Mahomes’ Estimated Net Worth Is $90 Million

In 2020, Mahomes signed a record-breaking 10-year, $450 million contract with the Chiefs. It was the heftiest contract ever signed in sports at the time. So, what is the Chiefs superstar worth when counting his numerous assets? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mahomes is worth a whopping $90 million. That’s not surprising, considering he has also had endorsements galore in recent years. Mahomes has appeared in advertisements for Direct TV, Bose, State Farm, Oakley, Adidas and Head & Shoulders to name a few.

6. He Was the 1st Chiefs Player to Grace the Cover of Madden

Mahomes made history by becoming the first Chiefs player to appear on the cover of EA Sports’ Madden NFL 20 video game in 2019. This marked a major achievement for both Mahomes and the Chiefs, as the Madden series had been using cover athletes since 2001. Mahomes was also selected for the cover of Madden NFL 22, making him one of the few players to be featured on the cover twice, sharing the spotlight with legend Tom Brady.

5. Mahomes Is an Advocate for Women’s Sports

When making a toast at the TIME100 Gala in May 2024, Mahomes took the opportunity to speak about one subject: women’s sports. “We all need to keep investing in the women’s game with our attention, with our media and with our wallets,” Mahomes said. “Because this isn’t a flash in the pan. It’s the future. So here’s a toast to the greatness that is women’s sports. It’s been happening, and I’m glad the world is catching on.”

Mahomes has frequently used his platform to praise women’s sports, and he puts his money where his mouth is. He and his wife, Brittany, are co-owners of the Kansas City Current, an expansion National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team founded in 2021.

4. His Father Once Told Him to Give Up Football

In an interview with People magazine in August 2024, Mahomes’ father admitted that at one point, he thought football might not be the best path for his son to take. “He was an unbelievable shortstop, he always led his team in hitting, and he threw 97 mph on the mound, so I always thought he was gonna be a baseball player,” Pat Mahomes Sr. told People, adding: “I just thought we were wasting time when he could have been working on the sports he would go to college for, baseball and basketball. Plus, I didn’t want him to get hurt.”

3. False Rumor About Mahomes Took Hold Shortly After the Chiefs’ 2023 Super Bowl Win

A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) made the rounds shortly after Mahomes won his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs in February 2023. The post called into question whether the QB’s recent big win might have to be revoked, falsely claiming Mahomes had failed a drug test during half time at the Super Bowl, alleging that the legitimacy of the team’s win had been “put on hold as NFL plans to launch an investigation on possible PED use by” Mahomes. It wasn’t true, of course, but the initial post has been viewed over 2.7 million times.

2. Mahomes Had His Own Cereal

Heard of Cap’n Crunch? How about the Mahomes version? And more like Frosted Flakes. Mahomes once launched a cereal called “Mahomes Magic Crunch” in partnership with Hy-Vee stores. The cereal was first introduced in 2019 and became a fan favorite, especially in Kansas City. It was sold in select stores across the Midwest, including Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska. Proceeds benefited Mahomes’ charity, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which supports programs for underserved children. Due to its popularity and limited availability, it eventually became a collector’s item, with some boxes being resold online for significantly higher prices.

1. Alex Rodriguez Once Told Patrick Mahomes Not to Play Football

Former MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez says he once gave Mahomes some terrible advice. Several years back, A-Rod suggested to Mahomes that he focus on baseball, according to the intro Rodriguez wrote for Mahomes’ profile in TIME. “I distinctly remember giving him the worst advice ever. ‘Don’t play football. The money’s in baseball.’ I’m happy to be wrong and glad he didn’t listen!” Rodriguez wrote.