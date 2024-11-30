Travis Kelce Excites With Response to Bills QB Josh Allen’s Engagement

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have only lost to one team this season, and that’s the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs fell to the Bills with a 30-21 score on November 17, a game that Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift opted to skip.

But, the rivalry on the field between the Chiefs and Bills isn’t keeping Kelce from congratulating Bills quarterback Josh Allen from getting engaged to his girlfriend, actress Hailee Steinfeld.

Allen took to Instagram on Friday, November 29, to announce the happy news that he and Steinfeld are engaged. Kelce saw the post and commented with his own reaction, and what he said has some fans buzzing.

Travis Kelce Sends Bills Quarterback Engagement Congrats

Commenting on Allen’s Instagram post, Kelce wrote “Congratulations” with three exclamation marks and a bunch of high-fives. His post immediately drew comments from fans, some of them speculating that Kelce’s excitement means he might have a proposal in his future, too.

“Trav, your move,” one commenter stated.

“You next,” another said.

“Your move, bro,” another fan stated.

A few commenters noted that the replies had them “cracking up,” which makes sense, because the comments were pretty entertaining.

Travis Kelce Names His Favorite Taylor Swift Song

Whether or not Kelce and Swift are getting engaged soon, there’s no question that Kelce likes to talk about Swift in the best way. In a new bonus episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, Travis talked about his favorite songs from Swift.

“I mean ‘Blank Space’ is a song that I’ll always listen to forever,” Travis said of the track off Swift’s blockbuster album “1989.” He was responding after a fan called into the podcast and asked each brother to name which Swift song he could listen to for the rest of his life. “It’s just unbelievable, everything about it.”

Travis added, “I’ll throw a few new ones out there. ‘Death By a Thousand Cuts’ is one that I’ve learned to absolutely love.”

While “learned to absolutely love” implies that Travis wasn’t also a big fan of it, his explanation makes it sound like he was simply more drawn to that song after seeing it live.

“I’ve watched Tay’s NPR, her Tiny Desk, and she played it on that one and that’s where I fell in love with it,” Travis explained. “On top of that I mean ‘The Alchemy’ can’t go wrong with that one.”

Travis’ favorite Swift songs have changed, since last spring, he named a different favorite. Speaking to People at a red carpet event for his annual Kelce Jam event in Kansas City on May 18, Kelce said that “So High School” was his favorite song from Swift.

“I might be a little biased to ‘So High School,'” he said, referring to it being a Swift song that some think was written about him.

Jason also named his favorite Swift songs, stating, “Everybody knows mine is ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.'”

Next up for Travis, he and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 8, at 8:20 p.m. Eastern time for Sunday Night Football.