Ex-Raiders QB Brian Hoyer Sends Strong Message on Aidan O’Connell

The Las Vegas Raiders cycled through three starting quarterbacks last season before Aidan O’Connell took control of the job for the final nine games of the year. Brian Hoyer went into last season as Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup but was eventually leapfrogged by O’Connell.

There are no hard feelings there as Hoyer is a fan of the young quarterback. He had some high praise for O’Connell.

“At the beginning of the year, he was third on the depth chart and then he ended up finishing the entire year,” Hoyer said on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Amber Theoharis on July 2. “I thought, to see his growth and what he was able to do as a fourth-round pick, was tremendous.”

The 2023 season didn’t go according to plan for the Raiders. Garoppolo was handed a big contract to be a starter but injuries and poor play led to him getting benched. It also played a role in head coach Josh McDaniels getting fired during the season. Hoyer was impressed with how O’Connell developed despite the chaotic situation.

“Being there firsthand and watching Aidan grow, I remember him saying at the end of the year, ‘I never thought this is how this year would play out.'” Hoyer said. “Obviously, Jimmy Garoppolo was the opening-day starter and then by the end of the year Aidan was playing.”

Brian Hoyer Thought Team Should’ve Kept Bo Hardegree

By firing McDaniels during the season, the Raiders also fired their playcaller. Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi followed him out the door. This led to quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree taking over as offensive coordinator and playcaller, which he had never served in either role before.

The Raiders decided to let go of Hardegree this offseason, which is a move that Hoyer didn’t agree with.

“I was actually kind of shocked that they didn’t even look at possibly retaining Bo Hardegree, because when Bo took over as offensive coordinator middle of the year, it took a while, but things started to pick up,” Hoyer said. “Obviously, we had the big game against the Chargers and then finished the year on a strong note.”

Hardegree landed with the Tennessee Titans as their quarterbacks coach but he could have a promising future as an offensive coordinator once he gains more experience.

Brian Hoyer Wants Aidan O’Connell to Start

The Raiders moved on from Garoppolo and Hoyer this offseason and signed Gardner Minshew to compete with O’Connell for the starting quarterback job. It’s too early in the process for the team to have made a decision but Hoyer is hoping for O’Connell to win the job.

“Maybe I’m biased,” Hoyer said, “but I think what Aidan did last year – I know he hasn’t shown it as much as Gardner Minshew has throughout his career – but I know the guys really gravitated to the way Aidan took over and his leadership as a young player.”

Minshew is a savvy veteran but it’s easy to see the Raiders being intrigued by O’Connell’s potential as a full-time starter. It should be a close quarterback battle that may not get resolved until after preseason games are played.