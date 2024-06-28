Howie Long Makes Endorsement for Raiders Starting QB

The Las Vegas Raiders got a sneak preview of the quarterback competition between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew during OTAs but the real competition won’t begin until training camp. O’Connell appears to have the early edge but Minshew can’t be counted out.

Raiders Hall of Famer Howie Long seems to believe that Minshew is the best man for the job.

“O’Connell is a guy that showed some flashes, and I think they’re going to give him every opportunity to be the guy, but I think Minshew is a gamer,” Howie said on the June 26 episode of the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast. “He’s not a guy that I think impresses you on Wednesday and Thursday, but for whatever reason, whether it’s Jacksonville or when he stopped in Philly and with the Colts — and I think his last two stops both in Philly and the Colts, I think he gained a great deal from both of those stops, personally. I think scheme, system, coaching, all that, and I think if he gets the opportunity, he might not relinquish it.”

The Raiders have Minshew on a two-year, $25 million contract in free agency, which is on the high end for a backup. If the competition is close, his contract could play a role in the ultimate decision.

Play

Tim Brown Believes Aidan O’Connell Will Start

While Long is one Raiders legend who believes in Minshew, there’s another team legend who thinks O’Connell will land the starting job. That’s exactly what Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown believes.

“I think that because Gardner is used to coming off of the bench — you know, that has sort of been his career — they may give the young kid (O’Connell) a chance first to go out there and see what he can do for a couple of games,” Brown said on the June 13 episode of “The Zach Gelb Show.”

“If he can’t handle it, they know what they have in Gardner and they will go with him. So, that’s what I see, but I have no idea what they’re going to do for sure.”

Brown brings up an interesting point. Minshew has proven over his career that he can come in and start games in the middle of the season and still have success. O’Connell might have a more difficult time jumping in if he doesn’t go into the season as the starter.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Competition Could Last Until Preseason

It’s unlikely the Raiders’ quarterback competition will be resolved anytime soon. Neither Minshew nor O’Connell has seized control yet as both didn’t play particularly well in OTAs.

The Raiders may not even be able to get an answer in training camp. The quarterback competition could linger until the preseason. O’Connell and Minshew are likely to take a lot of snaps in the preseason. That will give the Raiders their best look yet at their quarterbacks.

However, the team’s quarterback situation may not ever get fully resolved this season. If Minsew or O’Connell earn the Week 1 starting job, it won’t take much for fans to start calling for the other to play. This situation will almost certainly remain fluid.