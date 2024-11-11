Raiders Fans Rip Into Davante Adams After Latest Jets Embarrassment

During his time with the Las Vegas Raiders, wide receiver Davante Adams was a beloved player throughout the first two seasons. However, this season saw him request a trade which led to him being moved to the New York Jets.

Based on that situation, Raiders fans have turned on Adams in a major way. A big reason why fans are disappointed in him is because he wanted to get traded to a Jets team that isn’t much better than Las Vegas.

New York is 1-3 since adding Adams and is coming off a 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals that saw the wide receiver drop a wide-open touchdown. The grass isn’t always greener as Adams is learning and Raiders fans are reveling in his misfortune. Many fans called him out for pushing to go to a team that isn’t any good.

Adams is also big on putting up stats but he hasn’t been getting numbers since going to the Jets. He just has 20 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown in four games with the Jets. Fans can’t stop laughing at the turn of events for the former All-Pro wide receiver.

Davante Adams Addresses ‘Weird Day’

The Jets are 3-7 and appear more likely to have a top-10 draft pick than to make the playoffs. This roster has a lot of talent but they have an interim head coach and a weak coaching staff around him.

Adams thinks the blowout loss to the Cardinals was just an off day.

“It’s frustrating, obviously,” Adams said during his Nov. 10 media availability. “It’s not our standard of football, it’s not my standard of football, so it’s frustrating. I don’t really know what to say. It was just a weird, weird day.”

It’d be fair for Adams to say that if the Jets weren’t playing bad football all season. They didn’t even get a temporary boost from their interim head coach that a lot of teams get when they fire their head coach. The Jets are a sinking ship and while they may win a few more games this season, it’s hard to imagine there won’t be major changes in the offseason.

Where Does Adams Go From Here?

Adams has bet wrong twice now. He left a consistently very good Green Bay Packers team to get traded to the Raiders. When that didn’t work out, he forced his way to a Jets team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2010.

Adams’ cap hit is too big next season for the Jets to let it play out. He’ll either get cut or be forced to adjust his contract. At this point, there’s no reason why he should want to stay in New York. This could be Aaron Rodgers‘ last season and the team may prefer to go through a total rebuild with a new front office and coaching staff.

Adams also won’t be looking at a huge contract. He’s still a good player but clearly isn’t anything close to what he was when he was named First-Team All-Pro three years in a row. He’ll likely jump ship to a winning franchise that needs a wide receiver like the Buffalo Bills in the offseason but it’s hard to imagine he’ll be back with the Jets.