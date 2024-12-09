Deion Sanders Adds Context to Video of Him Telling Raiders HC to Draft His Sons

Deion Sanders with Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been heavily linked to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for months now and the noise has only gotten louder due to a video that recently appeared online. The video showed Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce at an event in Las Vegas.

In the video, Sanders tells Pierce, “I need you to draft those Sanders boys.” There’s not much to read into that as it’s pretty clear what the coach is saying. However, some context is missing from the original video.

According to Sanders, the video was taken from an event that happened back in February.

“To whom is may concern the video that’s being played of me & Coach Pierce is from the Super-Bowl Last year. God bless and have a phenomenal day. We are. #Dad/CoachPrime,” Sanders wrote in a Dec. 9 X post.

Now, the timing of when the video was taken doesn’t really change what Sanders said. It seems pretty clear that he wanted his sons to be drafted by the Raiders at the time. A lot has happened since that video was taken but considering Shedeur Sanders continues to hint at his interest in the Raiders, it’s likely that the coach is still eyeing Las Vegas for his sons.

Raiders Currently Hold No. 1 Pick

Deion Sanders has suggested that his son could refuse to play for certain teams. He has already greenlit the Raiders as a team he’d be OK with drafting his son. If the draft order holds, Shedeur Sanders won’t have to deal with any drama.

According to Tankathon, the Raiders currently hold the No. 1 pick in the draft. If they value Sanders that highly, then they will be able to select him without having to worry about any other team. That would alleviate a lot of stress for the Sanders family and the Raiders.

Mock Draft Projects Shedeur Sanders to Raiders

There are still four games left in the season so there’s a chance the Raiders could fall down the draft board. For now, many expect the team to get the No. 1 pick and it seems obvious which quarterback they would select.

In a recent mock draft, Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team projected the Raiders to select Sanders.

“This is all, at least in some part, good fun. But the low-hanging fruit here is obvious for a coach and father that has been very clear from the beginning — Shedeur Sanders’ camp will be on board with where ever he starts his professional playing career,” Crabbs wrote in a Dec. 9 mock draft. “It feels pretty safe to put Antonio Pierce’s Raiders franchise on the list of approved teams.

“And the fun part is that Sanders does feel like a good fit, particularly is Scott (and Norv?) Turner are retained for the 2025 season. Sanders is a rhythm passer; the Raiders have an ‘Easy Button’ target in Brock Bowers, who can line up all over the field and win early progressions as Sanders gets his feet wet in the NFL.”

It’s still possible that the Raiders could prefer another quarterback to Sanders, but for now, it seems like there’s a strong chance that the Colorado star will be wearing Silver and Black in 2025.