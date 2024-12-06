Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Further Stokes Raiders Rumors With Latest Post

Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders of Colorado.

Colorado football’s regular season is over and quarterback Shedeur Sanders proved to be one of the best players in the country. He threw for 3,926 yards and 35 touchdowns while completing 74.2% of his passes.

It seems likely that he’ll be the first quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. While incoming rookies don’t have much of a say over where they will play, Sanders seems to have his eyes on one franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders currently hold the No. 2 pick in the draft, per Tankathon, and Sanders has been flirting with the franchise for a while now.

He’s previously been seen talking with owner Mark Davis at a Las Vegas Aces game and recently made a trip to Sin City. On Dec. 6, Sanders posted a video on his Instagram Story of Allegiant Stadium with the caption, “legendary.”

It’s unclear why he’d be in Las Vegas as Colorado is still awaiting the news of who their Alamo Bowl opponent will be. He seems to visit the city quite a bit so he could just have an affinity for it. That certainly won’t calm down the rumors that he wants to get drafted by the Raiders but it remains to be seen if that interest is mutual.

Should Deion & Shedeur Sanders Team up on Raiders?

Shedeur Sanders’ father Deion has turned around the Colorado football program as head coach. Prior to Sanders becoming head coach, the program had one winning season since 2005 but is now 9-3 in the coach’s second season.

Plus, he has a very strong recruiting class on the way for next year. However, the allure of the NFL could be appealing. Sanders is an NFL Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest cornerback to ever play.

Now that his son is going into the NFL, there could be a rare opportunity for him to coach him in the pros, but not everybody thinks that’s a great idea. ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler spoke to an AFC executive who believes that Shedeur Sanders would be better off if he could be separated from his father.

“I hope for Shedeur that doesn’t happen and he has to be his own man in his own career,” the AFC executive said.

The Raiders could have an opening at head coach if Antonio Pierce were to get fired, which would open the door for the Sanders’ to come to Las Vegas together.

Raiders Need a QB

Regardless of who they end up liking in the draft, the Raiders have a major need at quarterback. Sanders is interesting as he’s considered pro-ready and a very good pocket passer. However, he doesn’t have the athleticism that a lot of quarterbacks who get drafted in the top 10.

This is considered a weaker quarterback class so Sanders might be the only quarterback the Raiders like. They can’t afford to go into the 2025 season with another stopgap quarterback. That could lead them to Sanders even if they don’t feel like he’d be the top quarterback taken in another draft class. It also has to be appealing that he seems to really want to play in Las Vegas.