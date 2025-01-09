Maxx Crosby Drops Veiled Threat on Raiders Future

In six seasons with the Raiders, Maxx Crosby has had four times as many coaches as he has playoff appearances. Yes, the Las Vegas star has appeared in just one postseason game, and has had four different coaches over the course of his superstar-level career.

That’s about to become No. 5 after the Raiders fired Antonio Pierce just one year into his Raiders tenure. And for Crosby, who has a tight relationship with owner Mark Davis and has consistently said he wants to be a Raider for life, all the turnover may be getting to him.

Crosby wants to win, but he may be catching onto the notion that the Raiders are still a long way from being an actual contender. Worse, he’s seen a couple of his 2023 veteran cohorts–Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs–land elsewhere, leaving the Raiders without much of a direction.

Though he’s never agitated for a trade, speaking on his podcast, “The Rush With Maxx Crosby,” there were indications that Crosby might be ready for a change of scenery.

Play

Maxx Crosby Will Map Out Future ‘That Is Best for Me’

After addressing the firing of Pierce, Crosby said, “There’s gonna be a lot of decisions to be made, not only on a personal level. But I’ve gotta make the decision that is best for me. I am gonna see. Obviously, we don’t know what the coach is gonna look like, the front office, there is going to be a lot of changes.”

Crosby, who is rehabbing a surgically repaired ankle that ended his season early, has two years and about $60 million left on his contract. He could seek a new deal, or an extension, from the Raiders, and perhaps even hold out until he gets one. Crosby also could simply let his contract play out and seek to land elsewhere in free agency.

He said he has seen the opinions of Raiders fans who are frustrated, and he shares those frustrations.

“Y’all deserve an opinion., y’all want to win. Y’all are frustrated,” Crosby said. “So am I. I am a human being. Just like everybody else. That all I want to do is win.”

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Remains Close

Would Crosby go so far as to request–or even demand a trade from the Raiders? Hard to say, but he did talk about change quite a bit, and that has to be concerning. He remains close with Davis, but he also saw the team fail to make a strong effort to keep Jacobs last offseason. Then he saw Adams agitate his way into a trade.

At the very least, he appears to be giving the Raiders a bit of an ultimatum, if not a threat, on winning.

Crosby continued: “Mark has been dope. Mark Davis, he truly wants to win more than anything. That is where we are fully aligned like to the millionth degree. Like, all I want to do is win. That’s the No. 1 most important thing to me.

“We’re gonna see what happens. For me, I truly, I love being a Raider. I want to win here. I want to win with the Raiders. But we’ll see. There’s going to be a lot of change. I am going to take it one day at a time, that is literally all I can control.”