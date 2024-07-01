Raiders Starter & Former 2nd-Round Pick Listed as Trade Candidate

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a surprise when they drafted tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. One of the reasons it was a surprise was due to the fact that the team used a second-round pick to draft tight end Michael Mayer last year.

The plan appears to utilize both Bowers and Mayer on offense but there’s no guarantee that will be effective. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed Mayer among the Raiders’ top candidates to be traded.

“In a vacuum, trading tight end Michael Mayer just one year after using a second-round pick to select him wouldn’t make much sense,” Knox wrote in a July 1 column. “However, the Raiders just used the 13th overall pick on Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, the second-ranked prospect at any position on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department’s final draft board.

“A world certainly exists where new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy looks to maximize both tight ends in his offense.”

Knox also noted that the fact the Raiders signed Harrison Bryant in free agency makes it easier to trade Mayer.

“Las Vegas has another capable receiving tight end in Harrison Bryant, and Mayer’s draft pedigree could generate quite a bit of interest on the trade market,” Knox wrote.

Will Las Vegas Raiders Trade Michael Mayer?

Trading Mayer in the near future seems unlikely. The Raiders are intrigued by the potential of having two elite tight ends. However, that doesn’t mean it will never happen.

It’s entirely possible that the season starts and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has a difficult time getting both Bowers and Mayer involved. The latter could still have some trade value. He was an early second-round pick just a year ago and did show flashes as a rookie.

The problem facing him is that Bowers is clearly more skilled and was the better prospect coming out. The Raiders are going to favor him. If they can’t carve out a significant role for Mayer, it could be a better idea to trade while he still has value.

Brock Bowers Projected to Make All-Rookie Team

The hype around Bowers this season is significant. The two-time John Mackey Award winner is expected to make a quick impact at the NFL level. Chad Reuter of NFL.com is projecting Bowers to make the All-Rookie team this season.

“The Raiders should lean on two tight end sets much more often this year, with Bowers lined up at H-back, on the line or in the slot while 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer plays the more typical off-tackle spot,” Reuter wrote in a June 25 column. “Bowers will be a matchup problem for most linebackers and safeties with his quickness, strength and strong hands, giving Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers a foil to stretch defenses vertically and horizontally. While it’s not the strongest part of his game, Bowers should also earn respect for his run blocking on the outside.”

Tight end at the NFL level has always been difficult for college players to adapt to as rookies. It’s possible Bowers won’t have the impact that many expect from him but he should be a key player for the Raiders in 2024.