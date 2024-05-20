Raiders TE Michael Mayer Breaks Silence on Brock Bowers Addition

Low on the list of needs for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason was tight end. The team used the No. 35 pick last year to add Michael Mayer and he showed some promising flashes as a rookie.

Despite that, the Raiders used the No. 13 pick to select tight Brock Bowers this year. While it’s not always common to heavily use two tight ends, the team appears high on what Mayer and Bowers can bring to the offense. For his part, Mayer finally addressed the Bowers addition and he seems more excited than offended.

“He’s fast. He’s got great hands. He can block. He can do it all. I feel like we can both do it all,” Mayer told Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 18. “I think we’re gonna be dangerous. I think we’re gonna have a great offense. That’s kind of all I’ve got to say about it. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

There was a lot of hype surrounding Mayer coming out of college but he wasn’t the same level of prospect as Bowers. However, the Raiders could have a unique passing attack if they figure out how to utilize both.

Michael Mayer Knows Offense Needs to Score More Touchdowns

The Raiders offense wasn’t good last season. The team averaged 19.5 points a game in 2023, which was 23rd in the NFL. Much of that was due to inconsistent quarterback play. The Raiders didn’t do much to address the quarterback position this offseason but whoever ends up starting will have plenty of weapons to work with.

Mayer knows the Raiders didn’t score enough last season and he stressed the importance of improving that.

“Our job is to win ballgames,” Mayer said. “As an offense, we need to score touchdowns. And that’s what we’re going to do to the best of our ability.”

If the Raiders can even get average play from their quarterbacks, the offense should be improved. There are too many good playmakers on the offense for them not to be able to score points. The wild card is offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who is entering his first year calling plays for Las Vegas.

Brock Bowers Talks Michael Mayer

Bowers shouldn’t have to fight Mayer too hard to earn the No. 1 tight end spot on the depth chart. The two played in college at the same time and Bowers was the more successful player having beat out Mayer for the John Mackey Award in 2022.

For him, he thinks the tight end duo for the Raiders could be very effective.

“Yeah, I think if you have two great tight ends, I think it’s really hard to match that personnel-wise in order to defend against the pass and the run,” Bowers said during his May 10 press conference. “So, I think it makes it difficult for defensive personnel.

“I actually haven’t seen him in the facility yet because they’re kind of getting us all integrated and a bunch of stuff that wasn’t too fun yesterday. Not football stuff, getting checked in, and all that. I’m excited to get to know him, hopefully starting next week.”