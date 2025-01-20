Raiders Backup Plan at Head Coach Leaked

The Las Vegas Raiders seem to covet Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their next head coach. The problem facing them is that other teams could covet the young coach.

Johnson could end up picking the Chicago Bears or Jacksonville Jaguars, which would be a massive blow to the Raiders. However, they may be prepared for that possibility. According to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, Las Vegas’ backup plan involves former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

“If Johnson turns the Raiders down, they have alternatives,” Reed wrote in a Jan. 19 column. “In addition to Carroll, Saleh, Rivera, Glenn and Johnson, they’ve also interviewed Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. They’ve also requested an interview with Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, but it hasn’t happened yet.

“Carroll, who also interviewed with the Bears, is believed to be the Raiders’ backup option at head coach, according to league sources. He’s been an NFL head coach three times with the Jets (1994), New England Patriots (1997-1999) and Seahawks (2010-2023) and was also the head coach at USC from 2001 to 2009.”

Carroll will be turning 74 during the 2025 regular season, which would make him the oldest head coach in NFL history, but he’s still very energetic for a coach of his age. Carroll has never lost more than 10 games in a season and only missed the playoff four times in 14 seasons with Seattle. Johnson is more exciting because of his youth and offensive background, but Carroll has proven he can build a winner and sustain it for a long time.

Raiders May Pivot at GM if Ben Johnson Goes Elsewhere

Johnson’s decision will have major ramifications for the Raiders. Not only could he decide who their next head coach is, but he could also decide the next general manager.

Las Vegas is bringing in Washington Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark to interview for their general manager job. He spent over 20 years with the Lions and has a close relationship with Johnson.

If the coach goes to a different team or stays in Detroit, the Raiders likely won’t consider Newmark for the general manager job, per Reed.

“The Raiders would likely turn to a different GM candidate if they hired Carroll, according to league sources,” Reed wrote. “In addition to Newmark, Brown and Alexander, the Raiders also had virtual interviews with Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek, Pittsburgh Steelers director of pro personnel Sheldon White and Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan. The Raiders have options to pivot in case the pairing of Newmark and Johnson doesn’t come together.”

Could Carroll Be a Better Fit Than Johnson?

Many Raiders fans are excited about the idea of adding Johnson but he’s only 38 and has never been a head coach at any level. It’s impossible to know for sure if he has what it takes to lead an entire team instead of just the offense.

Carroll isn’t a long-term solution but he’s a proven winner who can build a culture. There’s an argument to be made that he’s more of what the Raiders need right now. However, a young team building around a 73-year-old coach seems like a short-term solution to a long-term problem. The Raiders can certainly do worse than Carroll but Johnson makes more sense considering where the team is at right now.