Hi, Subscriber

Raiders Backup Plan at Head Coach Leaked

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
ben johnson
Getty
Ben Johnson of the Detroit Lions.

The Las Vegas Raiders seem to covet Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their next head coach. The problem facing them is that other teams could covet the young coach.

Johnson could end up picking the Chicago Bears or Jacksonville Jaguars, which would be a massive blow to the Raiders. However, they may be prepared for that possibility. According to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, Las Vegas’ backup plan involves former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

“If Johnson turns the Raiders down, they have alternatives,” Reed wrote in a Jan. 19 column. “In addition to Carroll, Saleh, Rivera, Glenn and Johnson, they’ve also interviewed Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. They’ve also requested an interview with Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, but it hasn’t happened yet.

“Carroll, who also interviewed with the Bears, is believed to be the Raiders’ backup option at head coach, according to league sources. He’s been an NFL head coach three times with the Jets (1994), New England Patriots (1997-1999) and Seahawks (2010-2023) and was also the head coach at USC from 2001 to 2009.”

Carroll will be turning 74 during the 2025 regular season, which would make him the oldest head coach in NFL history, but he’s still very energetic for a coach of his age. Carroll has never lost more than 10 games in a season and only missed the playoff four times in 14 seasons with Seattle. Johnson is more exciting because of his youth and offensive background, but Carroll has proven he can build a winner and sustain it for a long time.

Raiders May Pivot at GM if Ben Johnson Goes Elsewhere

Johnson’s decision will have major ramifications for the Raiders. Not only could he decide who their next head coach is, but he could also decide the next general manager.

Las Vegas is bringing in Washington Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark to interview for their general manager job. He spent over 20 years with the Lions and has a close relationship with Johnson.

If the coach goes to a different team or stays in Detroit, the Raiders likely won’t consider Newmark for the general manager job, per Reed.

“The Raiders would likely turn to a different GM candidate if they hired Carroll, according to league sources,” Reed wrote. “In addition to Newmark, Brown and Alexander, the Raiders also had virtual interviews with Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek, Pittsburgh Steelers director of pro personnel Sheldon White and Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan. The Raiders have options to pivot in case the pairing of Newmark and Johnson doesn’t come together.”

Could Carroll Be a Better Fit Than Johnson?

Many Raiders fans are excited about the idea of adding Johnson but he’s only 38 and has never been a head coach at any level. It’s impossible to know for sure if he has what it takes to lead an entire team instead of just the offense.

Carroll isn’t a long-term solution but he’s a proven winner who can build a culture. There’s an argument to be made that he’s more of what the Raiders need right now. However, a young team building around a 73-year-old coach seems like a short-term solution to a long-term problem. The Raiders can certainly do worse than Carroll but Johnson makes more sense considering where the team is at right now.

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Las Vegas Raiders Players

Ameer Abdullah's headshot A. Abdullah
David Agoha's headshot D. Agoha
Gottlieb Ayedze's headshot G. Ayedze
Jakorian Bennett's headshot J. Bennett
Jacob Bobenmoyer's headshot J. Bobenmoyer
Brock Bowers's headshot B. Bowers
Carter Bradley's headshot C. Bradley
Harrison Bryant's headshot H. Bryant
Amari Burney's headshot A. Burney
Matthew Butler's headshot M. Butler
Adam Butler's headshot A. Butler
Daniel Carlson's headshot D. Carlson
Andre Carter's headshot A. Carter
Zach Carter's headshot Z. Carter
K'Lavon Chaisson's headshot K. Chaisson
AJ Cole's headshot A. Cole
Chris Collier's headshot C. Collier
Maxx Crosby's headshot M. Crosby
Divine Deablo's headshot D. Deablo
M.J. Devonshire's headshot M. Devonshire
Tommy Eichenberg's headshot T. Eichenberg
Marcus Epps's headshot M. Epps
Jeff Foreman's headshot J. Foreman
Tomari Fox's headshot T. Fox
Amari Gainer's headshot A. Gainer
Delmar Glaze's headshot D. Glaze
Thomas Harper's headshot T. Harper
Nate Hobbs's headshot N. Hobbs
Darnay Holmes's headshot D. Holmes
Keenan Isaac's headshot K. Isaac
Shedrick Jackson's headshot S. Jackson
Andre James's headshot A. James
John Jenkins's headshot J. Jenkins
Jack Jones's headshot J. Jones
Chandler Jones's headshot C. Jones
Kyu Kelly's headshot K. Kelly
Ramel Keyton's headshot R. Keyton
Malcolm Koonce's headshot M. Koonce
Dylan Laube's headshot D. Laube
Jonah Laulu's headshot J. Laulu
Tyler Manoa's headshot T. Manoa
Terrace Marshall's headshot T. Marshall
Luke Masterson's headshot L. Masterson
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Kana'i Mauga's headshot K. Mauga
Michael Mayer's headshot M. Mayer
Tyreik McAllister's headshot T. McAllister
Sincere McCormick's headshot S. McCormick
Jordan Meredith's headshot J. Meredith
Jakobi Meyers's headshot J. Meyers
Kolton Miller's headshot K. Miller
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Jackson Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Tre'von Moehrig's headshot T. Moehrig
Thayer Munford's headshot T. Munford
Aidan O'Connell's headshot A. O'Connell
Ovie Oghoufo's headshot O. Oghoufo
Dylan Parham's headshot D. Parham
Andrus Peat's headshot A. Peat
Isaiah Pola-Mao's headshot I. Pola-Mao
Jackson Powers-Johnson's headshot J. Powers-Johnson
Will Putnam's headshot W. Putnam
Decamerion Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Desmond Ridder's headshot D. Ridder
Janarius Robinson's headshot J. Robinson
Justin Shorter's headshot J. Shorter
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Charles Snowden's headshot C. Snowden
Robert Spillane's headshot R. Spillane
Isaiah Spiller's headshot I. Spiller
Trey Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Tre Tucker's headshot T. Tucker
DJ Turner's headshot D. Turner
Dalton Wagner's headshot D. Wagner
Sam Webb's headshot S. Webb
Zamir White's headshot Z. White
Cody Whitehair's headshot C. Whitehair
Kristian Wilkerson's headshot K. Wilkerson
Christian Wilkins's headshot C. Wilkins
Tyree Wilson's headshot T. Wilson

Comments

Raiders Backup Plan at Head Coach Leaked

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x