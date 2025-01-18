Maxx Crosby Sends Strong Message on Ben Johnson Amid Raiders Rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders can’t hire Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson until the end of his season but there is a lot of speculation that he’ll end up taking the team’s head coaching job. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby has been vocal about the team’s coaching searches in the past but recently said he’s going to stay out of it this time around.

However, he made it clear that he still would like his voice heard even though the Raiders are undergoing some major transitions right now.

“Like I said, in the past, I have definitely shared my thoughts and opinions on what we think we should do,” Crosby said on the Jan. 17 episode of “Good Morning Football.” “I am always going to be that way. That is who I am. I am very passionate about the Raiders in general. Being in my position I feel like I have earned that voice over the years with not only my production but what I have done in the building. You know, being the first in, last out every day. That is a big part of it.”

Crosby then directly addressed the rumor that Johnson would be his next head coach and he has some thoughts.

“Ben Johnson, a lot of people are talking about it,” Crosby said. “You hear rumors and sometimes when there is smoke there is a fire, but we will see. You heard Pete Carroll. You heard several names as well. And those guys are great coaches. At the end of the day, the most important thing to me, as you said is stability and winning. I want the chance to win. Been in those games. Be playing this time of the year. I know what I bring to the table as a leader and as a player and I want everyone else on board. My mind focus is on being in that environment. Whoever is going to give the Raiders the best chance to do that, I am aboard for that.”

Maxx Crosby Not Stressing Out

If the choices are between Johnson and Pete Carroll, Crosby has to be excited. The former is the hottest young coaching candidate on the market and Carroll is a Super Bowl winner. Both would likely be major upgrades over what the Raiders have had in recent years.

That said, nothing is a guarantee until a contract is signed so Crosby is just trying not to think about the situation too much.

“We will see how it turns out,” Crosby said. “In the past, I have stressed out about it and tried to worry too much but at the end of the day, I am in a different place in my life right now. I am extremely happy and confident in where I am at. We will see who is going to be the next guy.”

Raiders Landing Ben Johnson Gaining Steam

During the “Good Morning Football” segment, host Peter Schrager said to Crosby’s face that he thinks Johnson will be his next head coach. The defensive end smiled but didn’t tip his hand too much.

Regardless, the Raiders appear to have a real shot at landing the coach, which was thought to be impossible just a few weeks ago. The Lions season could go on for a while if they reach the Super Bowl so Crosby and the Raiders will have to be extra patient.