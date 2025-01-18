Hi, Subscriber

Maxx Crosby Sends Strong Message on Ben Johnson Amid Raiders Rumors

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
ben johnson dan campbell
Getty
Ben Johnson with Dan Campbell.

The Las Vegas Raiders can’t hire Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson until the end of his season but there is a lot of speculation that he’ll end up taking the team’s head coaching job. Star defensive end Maxx Crosby has been vocal about the team’s coaching searches in the past but recently said he’s going to stay out of it this time around.

However, he made it clear that he still would like his voice heard even though the Raiders are undergoing some major transitions right now.

“Like I said, in the past, I have definitely shared my thoughts and opinions on what we think we should do,” Crosby said on the Jan. 17 episode of “Good Morning Football.” “I am always going to be that way. That is who I am. I am very passionate about the Raiders in general. Being in my position I feel like I have earned that voice over the years with not only my production but what I have done in the building. You know, being the first in, last out every day. That is a big part of it.”

Crosby then directly addressed the rumor that Johnson would be his next head coach and he has some thoughts.

“Ben Johnson, a lot of people are talking about it,” Crosby said. “You hear rumors and sometimes when there is smoke there is a fire, but we will see. You heard Pete Carroll. You heard several names as well. And those guys are great coaches. At the end of the day, the most important thing to me, as you said is stability and winning. I want the chance to win. Been in those games. Be playing this time of the year. I know what I bring to the table as a leader and as a player and I want everyone else on board. My mind focus is on being in that environment. Whoever is going to give the Raiders the best chance to do that, I am aboard for that.”

Maxx Crosby Not Stressing Out

If the choices are between Johnson and Pete Carroll, Crosby has to be excited. The former is the hottest young coaching candidate on the market and Carroll is a Super Bowl winner. Both would likely be major upgrades over what the Raiders have had in recent years.

That said, nothing is a guarantee until a contract is signed so Crosby is just trying not to think about the situation too much.

“We will see how it turns out,” Crosby said. “In the past, I have stressed out about it and tried to worry too much but at the end of the day, I am in a different place in my life right now. I am extremely happy and confident in where I am at. We will see who is going to be the next guy.”

Raiders Landing Ben Johnson Gaining Steam

During the “Good Morning Football” segment, host Peter Schrager said to Crosby’s face that he thinks Johnson will be his next head coach. The defensive end smiled but didn’t tip his hand too much.

Regardless, the Raiders appear to have a real shot at landing the coach, which was thought to be impossible just a few weeks ago. The Lions season could go on for a while if they reach the Super Bowl so Crosby and the Raiders will have to be extra patient.

Austin Boyd has covered the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com since 2019. A Los Angeles native now based in Las Vegas, his featured work at Heavy includes interviews with NFL stars Darren Waller and Joe Montana, and a behind-the-scenes look at "The Shop." More about Austin Boyd

Read More
,

Las Vegas Raiders Players

Ameer Abdullah's headshot A. Abdullah
David Agoha's headshot D. Agoha
Gottlieb Ayedze's headshot G. Ayedze
Jakorian Bennett's headshot J. Bennett
Jacob Bobenmoyer's headshot J. Bobenmoyer
Brock Bowers's headshot B. Bowers
Carter Bradley's headshot C. Bradley
Harrison Bryant's headshot H. Bryant
Amari Burney's headshot A. Burney
Matthew Butler's headshot M. Butler
Adam Butler's headshot A. Butler
Daniel Carlson's headshot D. Carlson
Andre Carter's headshot A. Carter
Zach Carter's headshot Z. Carter
K'Lavon Chaisson's headshot K. Chaisson
AJ Cole's headshot A. Cole
Chris Collier's headshot C. Collier
Maxx Crosby's headshot M. Crosby
Divine Deablo's headshot D. Deablo
M.J. Devonshire's headshot M. Devonshire
Tommy Eichenberg's headshot T. Eichenberg
Marcus Epps's headshot M. Epps
Jeff Foreman's headshot J. Foreman
Tomari Fox's headshot T. Fox
Amari Gainer's headshot A. Gainer
Delmar Glaze's headshot D. Glaze
Thomas Harper's headshot T. Harper
Nate Hobbs's headshot N. Hobbs
Darnay Holmes's headshot D. Holmes
Keenan Isaac's headshot K. Isaac
Shedrick Jackson's headshot S. Jackson
Andre James's headshot A. James
John Jenkins's headshot J. Jenkins
Jack Jones's headshot J. Jones
Chandler Jones's headshot C. Jones
Kyu Kelly's headshot K. Kelly
Ramel Keyton's headshot R. Keyton
Malcolm Koonce's headshot M. Koonce
Dylan Laube's headshot D. Laube
Jonah Laulu's headshot J. Laulu
Tyler Manoa's headshot T. Manoa
Terrace Marshall's headshot T. Marshall
Luke Masterson's headshot L. Masterson
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Kana'i Mauga's headshot K. Mauga
Michael Mayer's headshot M. Mayer
Tyreik McAllister's headshot T. McAllister
Sincere McCormick's headshot S. McCormick
Jordan Meredith's headshot J. Meredith
Jakobi Meyers's headshot J. Meyers
Kolton Miller's headshot K. Miller
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Jackson Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
Tre'von Moehrig's headshot T. Moehrig
Thayer Munford's headshot T. Munford
Aidan O'Connell's headshot A. O'Connell
Ovie Oghoufo's headshot O. Oghoufo
Dylan Parham's headshot D. Parham
Andrus Peat's headshot A. Peat
Isaiah Pola-Mao's headshot I. Pola-Mao
Jackson Powers-Johnson's headshot J. Powers-Johnson
Will Putnam's headshot W. Putnam
Decamerion Richardson's headshot D. Richardson
Desmond Ridder's headshot D. Ridder
Janarius Robinson's headshot J. Robinson
Justin Shorter's headshot J. Shorter
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Charles Snowden's headshot C. Snowden
Robert Spillane's headshot R. Spillane
Isaiah Spiller's headshot I. Spiller
Trey Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Tre Tucker's headshot T. Tucker
DJ Turner's headshot D. Turner
Dalton Wagner's headshot D. Wagner
Sam Webb's headshot S. Webb
Zamir White's headshot Z. White
Cody Whitehair's headshot C. Whitehair
Kristian Wilkerson's headshot K. Wilkerson
Christian Wilkins's headshot C. Wilkins
Tyree Wilson's headshot T. Wilson

Comments

Maxx Crosby Sends Strong Message on Ben Johnson Amid Raiders Rumors

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x