Heavy on Raiders Hub

Here’s a look at the latest news, rumors, updates and viral moments for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders Locker Room Hyped After Ravens Win

Almost nobody in the media projected the Raiders to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 and through three quarters, it looked like they’d be right. However, the offense came alive in the fourth quarter and turned a 13-23 deficit into a 26-23 win.

Head coach Antonio Pierce garnered some criticism in Week 1 for poor decision-making, but he was able to show off what he does best in Week 2: Keeping the team together through adversity. Following the win, Pierce dropped yet another epic speech that had the locker room hyped.

If there’s anything the coach knows how to do, it’s give a great postgame speech. He even got tight end Brock Bowers doing the famous “RAIDERS” chant. Vibes were down following a bad Week 1 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers but things are looking a lot brighter with a Week 2 win over one of the AFC’s best teams.